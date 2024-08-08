Spektrum
Beratung zur Ernährung

Wie Sportler über Lebensmittel und Supplemente ihre Leistung optimieren können

Gießen - 08.08.2024, 07:00 Uhr

Wer eine Goldmedaille will, muss auf den Punkt fit sein, um im Wettkampf die Bestleistung abliefern zu können. (Foto: AustrianImages.com/AdobeStock)

Im Profisport sind oft Millisekunden oder wenige Zentimeter entscheidend dafür, wer mit einer Medaille nach Hause geht und wer sich mit einer schlechteren Platzierung zufriedengeben muss. Neben effizientem Training und Erholungspausen muss auch die Ernährung von professionellen Sportlern und ambitionierten Breitensportlern stimmen, um ein optimales Ergebnis zu erzielen. Normale Lebensmittel sollten hierbei an erster Stelle stehen und Supplemente mit Bedacht gewählt werden. 

Von leistungsmäßig Sport treibenden Personen wird erwartet, dass sie effizient trainieren, sich bedarfsgerecht ernähren und ausreichend schlafen bzw. entspannen. Die Anforderungen sind hoch und erfordern ein großes Maß an Disziplin und Engagement. Dass die Athleten sich gelegentlich überfordert fühlen, bleibt nicht aus, und ganz menschliche Schwächen wie Bequemlichkeit oder Prägungen (z. B. Geschmacksaversionen) können dazu führen, dass mitunter vom vorgesehenen Ernährungsplan abgewichen wird. Dies wiederum geht mit dem Wunsch einher, „Ernährungssünden“ durch die Einnahme von Supplementen ungeschehen zu machen. Zudem nähren Marketingstrategien vieler Hersteller die Hoffnung, durch regelmäßige Verwendung von Supplementen besser, schneller und stärker zu werden als die Konkurrenz. Gründe für die Einnahme von Supplementen gibt es viele und Fachleute schätzen, dass zwischen 50 und 100% aller Leistungs- und ambitionierten Breitensportler mindestens ein Produkt täglich verwenden [8]. Warum hat „food first“ einen solch hohen Stellenwert in der Sporternährung und warum ist „food only“ nicht immer praktikabel? Und welche Vor- und Nachteile kann die Einnahme von Supplementen haben?

Gemäß des Konsens-Statement des Internationalen Olympischen Komitees handelt es sich bei Supplementen um (angereicherte) Lebensmittel, Lebensmittelbestandteile, Nährstoffe oder Nicht-Lebensmittel-Verbindungen, die mit Absicht zusätzlich zur üblichen Nahrung zu sich genommen werden, um spezifische gesundheitliche und/oder Leistungsvorteile zu erzielen [14]. Im Kontext dieses Beitrags werden unter Supplementen Sportlernahrung (sports foods), Mikronährstoffpräparate (dietary supplements) und die sportliche Leistung steigernde, ergogene Substanzen (performance supplements) verstanden. Unter Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln werden im Wesentlichen isolierte Nährstoffe und sonstige Stoffe mit ernährungsspezifischer oder physiologischer Wirkung verstanden; im weitesten Sinn fasst der Begriff die beiden vorgenannten Kategorien dietary supplements und performance supplements zusammen. Anders als Arzneimittel unterliegen Supplemente keiner staatlich regulierten Kontrolle.

„Food first“, aber nicht „Food only“

Der 2019 von der internationalen Vereinigung der Leicht­athletik-Verbände in einem Konsensus-Schreiben verwendete Begriff „food first“ bedeutet sinngemäß, dass die Energie-, Flüssigkeits- und Nährstoffzufuhr, wann immer unter praktischen Gesichtspunkten möglich, mit „normalen“ Lebensmitteln und Getränken sichergestellt werden soll und nicht durch Verwendung von Supplementen [2]. Der entschei­dende Grund für „food over supplement“ ist, dass natürliche Nahrungsquellen viele verschiedene Nährstoffe und andere funktionelle Inhaltsstoffe gleichzeitig liefern, was sich positiv auf Darmmikrobiom, Entzündungsgeschehen, Immun­toleranz und Neuroprotektion auswirkt [21]. Außerdem haben Mahlzeiten eine psychische und – in Gemeinschaft – eine soziale Komponente und können sich positiv auf die Stimmung auswirken [7].

Eine strikte „Food-only“-Strategie ist in manchen Fällen allerdings weder praktikabel noch sinnvoll. Es gibt Situationen, in denen eine solche Herangehensweise mit einer Leistungsminderung einhergehen könnte, und es gibt Momente, in denen ein Supplement einen kleinen, aber entscheidenden Leistungsvorteil haben kann. Aus folgenden Gründen kann „food only“ sogar manchmal problematisch sein:

  • Der Verzehr von Lebensmitteln kurz vor und während intensiven Belastungen kann Magen-Darm-Probleme verursachen und das Mitführen von Lebensmitteln kann unpraktisch sein.
  • Mahlzeiten werden nach intensiven Belastungen wegen mangelnden Appetits unter Umständen abgelehnt, außerdem kann Sportlernahrung schneller und gezielter ein­zelne Nährstoffe liefern, vor alllem wenn innerhalb von weniger als 24 Stunden eine weitere Belastung ansteht.
  • Lebensmittel/-gruppen werden aus religiösen (z. B. Ramadan), ethischen (z. B. Veganer), gesundheitlichen (z. B. Unverträglichkeiten), leistungsbezogenen (z. B. Reduk­tionsdiät) und anderen Gründen (z. B. Anorexia athletica) gegebenenfalls gemieden.
  • Die Lebensmittelauswahl mag auf Reisen eingeschränkt sein oder die Lebensmittelhygiene zu wünschen übrig lassen.
  • Ein bestehendes Nährstoffdefizit sollte rasch ausgeglichen werden, was mit Lebensmitteln des üblichen Verzehrs nicht immer möglich ist (z. B. Vitamin D bei ungenügender UV-Strahlung).
  • Der Immunstatus könnte Zufuhren oberhalb der Referenzwerte für die Nährstoffzufuhr erforderlich machen (z. B. Vitamin C in der kalten Jahreszeit).
  • Der Wirkstoffgehalt in Lebensmitteln kann starken Schwankungen unterliegen (z. B. Nitrat in Gemüse) und daher zu Über- oder Unterdosierungen führen.
  • Manche Wirkstoffe können nicht in ausreichenden Mengen in Form von Lebensmitteln verzehrt werden, ohne dass gleichzeitig zu viel Protein, Fett oder Cholesterin aufgenommen wird (z. B. Kreatin in Fleisch).
  • Eine Kontamination von Lebensmitteln mit verbotenen Substanzen ist nicht auszuschließen. Beispielsweise wurde in China das anabole Steroid Clenbuterol in Fleisch gefunden [9].

Welche Supplemente kann man Sportlern empfehlen?

Die Australian Sports Commission teilt Supplemente in Abhängigkeit von ihrem wissenschaftlichen Evidenzgrad hinsichtlich ihrer Wirksamkeit in vier Kategorien ein [1]. Dabei gilt für Supplemente der „Gruppe A“, dass es starke wissenschaftliche Belege für einen potenziellen Einsatz in bestimmten Situationen im Sport unter Verwendung evidenzbasierter Protokolle gibt. Dies impliziert, dass das Supplement zum intendierten Verwendungszweck passen und die Dosierung erprobt sein muss. Darüber hinaus gilt es zu berücksichtigen, dass es individuelle Unterschiede im Ansprechen auf verschiedene Supplemente (High-/Low-Responder) und hinsichtlich der Verträglichkeit (Neben­wirkungsspektrum) gibt. Eine Grundvoraussetzung für den Zusatznutzen eines Supplements ist, dass das Training, die Basis-Ernährung und der Schlaf bereits effizient sind.

Im Folgenden werden – mit Ausnahme von Vitamin C („Gruppe B“) – nur Supplemente aus der „Gruppe A“ einer näheren Betrachtung unterzogen. Mit anderen Worten: Für Substanzen, die nicht erwähnt werden, besteht entweder eine eingeschränkte („Gruppe B“, z. B. Kollagen, Carnitin, Ketosäuren) oder gar keine Evidenz („Gruppe C“, z. B. Leucin, Magnesium, HMB) hinsichtlich einer Optimierung von Gesundheit, Muskelfunktion oder Leistungsfähigkeit.

Auch die Makros sind wichtig

Während die mit dem Schweiß verlorene Flüssigkeits- und Elektrolytmenge in der Regel nicht durch kommerzielle Isogetränke ersetzt werden muss, kann eine zusätzliche Zufuhr von Makronährstoffen in Form von Gelen, Riegeln und Isolaten mitunter erforderlich sein [16, 19].

Kohlenhydrate: Im Fall des „Carboloadings“ vor (Ultra-)Ausdauerwettkämpfen besteht das Problem, dass die erforderlichen Kohlenhydratmengen (10 bis 12 g pro kg Körpergewicht pro Tag) das Fassungsvermögen des Gastrointestinaltrakts stark beanspruchen. Nach intensiven Ausdaueraktivitäten (Richtwert: 1 g pro kg Körpergewicht pro Stunde für vier Stunden) ist in der Regel der Appetit gering. Unmittelbar vor bzw. während Belastungen von über 90 Minuten Dauer kann die alleinige Aufnahme der zur Ermüdungsverzögerung notwendigen Kohlenhydratmenge (30 bis 90 g pro Stunde) durch Lebensmittel des üblichen Verzehrs zu Magen-Darm-Beschwerden führen und stellt überdies eine logistische Herausforderung dar, insbesondere beim Schwimmen und Laufen. Auch wenn die Banane ein hervorragender Kohlenhydratlieferant in natürlicher „Verpackung“ ist (ein große reife Banane liefert ca. 30 g Kohlenhydrate), haben an Verpflegungsstationen angereichte Sportlergetränke den Vorteil, dass sie schnell Energie und gleichzeitig Flüssigkeit liefern.

Proteine: Auf Reisen mag es schwierig sein, die zur Netto-Muskelproteinsynthese erforderlichen bis zu 1,6 g pro kg Körpergewicht pro Tag Eiweiß, auf mehrere Portionen à 20 bis 25 g verteilt, in Form von Lebensmitteln zu sich zu nehmen. Dasselbe gilt grundsätzlich für die empfohlenen 30 bis 60 g Casein vor dem Zubettgehen, wenn man bedenkt, dass für eine Menge von 40 g Casein der Verzehr von 1175 ml Magerjoghurt (660 kcal) oder das Trinken von 1025 ml Magermilch (360 kcal) erforderlich wäre. Darüber hinaus können pflanzliche Proteinisolate (z. B. aus Soja) dazu beitragen, einen übermäßigen Verzehr tierischer Produkte zu vermeiden. Sportlernahrung sollte jedoch keinesfalls dazu verwendet werden, Mahlzeiten aus Bequemlichkeit zu ersetzen. Im Vergleich zu Lebensmitteln enthält Sportlernahrung weniger bis gar keine essenziellen Fettsäuren, Mikronährstoffe, sekundären Pflanzenstoffe und Ballaststoffe.

Mikronährstoffpräparate gewusst einsetzen

Bei Vitaminen und Mineralstoffen kann in zwei Fällen an eine ergänzende Einnahme in Form von Präparaten gedacht werden: Zum einen bei nachgewiesenem Nährstoffmangel (Substitution, [3]), zum anderen um die Immuntoleranz zu steigern (Supplementation, [24]).

CoffeinKreatinNitrat 
Wirkungen
  • wirkt in zahlreichen Situationen als zentralnervöses Stimulans via Antagonismus von Adenosin-Rezeptoren
  • Aufmerksamkeit und Wachheit ↑
  • Anstrengungs-/Schmerzempfinden ↓
  • neuromuskuläre Funktion ↑
  • körperliche Leistungsfähigkeit ↑
  • Kapazität zur Ausführung maximaler und wiederholter hochintensiver Belastungen ↑
  • liefert in Form von Kreatinphosphat Energie für kurze, hochintensive Belastungen
  • Kapazität zur Ausführung maximaler oder wiederholter hochintensiver Belastungen ↑
  • Muskelwachstum (indirekt über erhöhte Trainingskapazität) ↑
  • Kraft(ausdauer) (indirekt) ↑
  • Muskelatrophie infolge Immobilisa­tion nach Verletzung ↓
  • erhöht die Verfügbarkeit von Stickstoffmonoxid, das eine wichtige Rolle in der Regulierung des Blutdrucks und des Blutflusses spielt
  • Vasodilatation ↑ → Sauerstofftransport zur Muskulatur ↑
  • mitochondriale Atmung ↑ → verbesserte Leistungsökonomie
  • Kontraktion von Typ-II-Muskelfasern ↑
  • bei Freizeitsportlern Ausdauerleistung und -kapazität ↑
Wann sinnvoll?
  • vor und während Ausdauerbelastungen von > 60 min Dauer
  • vor Belastungen von < 60 min Dauer als „Energieschub“ im Fall von Müdigkeit
  • Kraft- und Sprintleistungen von < 2,5 min Dauer
  • zur Unterstützung der Regeneration und Rehabilitation
  • vegane/vegetarische Athleten profitieren mehr von einer Supplementation als omnivore
  • vor submaximalen Belastungen von 4 bis 30 min
  • Kraft-, Sprint- und High-Intensity-Intervall-Training
  • Hypoxie-/Höhentraining
  • Wirkung bei hoch trainierten Sportlern weniger ausgeprägt
Food first?
  • Vorkommen in Lebensmitteln wie z. B. Kaffee, Tee, Colagetränken
  • Coffein-Gehalt unterliegt natürlichen Schwankungen und ist abhängig von der Zubereitungsart (15 bis 250 mg/Portion in Kaffeegetränken)
  • Kreatin-Gehalt der Nahrung nicht ausreichend, um einen Leistungs­vorteil zu erzielen (3 bis 6 g Kreatin pro kg rohes Fleisch)
  • ausreichend Nitrat in grünem Blatt- und Wurzelgemüse
  • Gehalt schwankt natürlicherweise stark (z. B. 100 bis 425 mg pro 100 g Spinat, 100 bis 275 mg pro 100 g Kopfsalat (zu ballaststoffreich für Wettkampf)
Anwendung
  • 3 bis 6 mg pro kg Körpergewicht, 5 bis 60 min vor dem Wettkampf
  • ggf. 1 bis 2 mg pro kg Körpergewicht in Kombination mit Kohlenhydraten gegen Ende intensiver Ausdauer­aktivität
  • diversen Sportgetränken, Gels, Riegeln, Kaugummis zugesetzt
  • Ladephase: 4 × 5 g pro Tag für 5 bis 7 Tage als Kreatinmonohydrat
  • Erhaltungsphase: 3 bis 5 g pro Tag
  • erhöhte muskuläre Aufnahme bei gleichzeitiger Zufuhr von 50 g Kohlenhydraten und Proteinen
  • 300 bis 550 mg, 2 bis 3,5 h vor dem Wettkampf
  • 400 mg sind in 500 ml Rote-Bete-Saft enthalten bzw. 70 ml Rote-Bete-Shot enthalten
Nebenwirkungen*
  • Dosierungen > 4 mg/kg können Nebenwirkungen haben, z. B. Nervosität, Herzrasen, Ein- und Durchschlafstörungen, Darm­verstimmungen
  • 5 bis 30 g Coffein wirken letal
  • ~1 bis 2 kg Gewichtszunahme durch Wassereinlagerung
  • Risiko von Magen-Darm-Beschwerden
  • ggf. erhöhter Kreatinin-Spiegel
  • Rote-Bete-Saft kann leichte Magen-Darm-Probleme verursachen und den Stuhl oder Urin verfärben
  • reduziert die Aufnahme von Jod in die Schilddrüse
  • Nitrosamin-Bildung im Magen wirkt möglicherweise kanzerogen
* Für sämtliche Supplemente gilt, dass deren individuelle Wirkung im Training getestet werden sollte und das Risiko einer Verunreinigung mit verbotenen Substanzen (→ positiver Dopingtest) besteht.

Tab. 1: Zusammenfassende Übersicht über potenziell ergogene Supplemente

Mikronährstoffdefizit: Meistens liegt einer Unterversorgung mit einzelnen Vitaminen oder Mineralstoffen eine unzureichende Energieverfügbarkeit oder eine unausgewogene Ernährungsweise zugrunde, aber auch erhöhte Verluste oder eine verringerte Absorption können eine Rolle spielen. Da Mikronährstoffe eine wichtige Rolle bei der Regulation von Energiebereitstellungs-, Synthese- und Abwehrprozessen spielen, kann ein (sub)klinischer Mangel sich direkt (z. B. verminderte Trainingskapazität bei Eisenmangel­anämie) oder indirekt (z. B. erhöhtes Frakturrisiko bei Hypocalcämie) negativ auf die Leistungsfähigkeit auswirken. Ist die Aussicht auf eine möglichst rasche Korrektur eines Nährstoffmangels mittels Lebensmitteln des üblichen Verzehrs nicht erfolgversprechend, ist eine Substitution angezeigt, wobei in Bezug auf die Dosierung und die Dauer der Anwendung mit einem Arzt oder Apotheker Rücksprache gehalten werden sollte, um unerwünschte Wirkungen und Interaktionen mit Arzneimitteln zu vermeiden. Im Anschluss an die Substitution ist nach Möglichkeit die Ernährung dahingehend den Erfordernissen anzupassen, dass ein neuerliches Defizit vermieden wird.

Eine permanent über den Bedarf hinausgehende Zufuhr an Mikronährstoffen in Form von Einzel- oder Multipräparaten ist nicht ratsam. Sie hat keinen nachweisbaren positiven Einfluss auf die Leistung und könnte zu Überschreitungen der tolerierbaren Tageshöchstmenge (Tolerable Upper Intake Level) oder ‒ im Fall kontaminierter Präparate – zu Verletzungen der Anti-Doping-Regularien führen.

Infektionsabwehr: Wie in der Allgemeinbevölkerung treten auch bei Athleten in der kalten Jahreszeit und auf Reisen vermehrt Atemwegs- und Magen-Darm-Infektionen auf [17]. Weitere Risikofaktoren sind psychischer Stress und schlechter Schlaf.

Neben Makronährstoffen (Proteine und Kohlenhydrate für die Immunglobulinsynthese) sind vor allem das Mikrobiom und die antioxidativen Mikronährstoffe an einer Vielzahl immunologischer Prozesse beteiligt.

Da die Immunfunktion der meisten Athleten in der Regel nicht beeinträchtigt ist, überrascht es nicht, dass Supplementationsstudien mit den Vitaminen A und E keine positiven Wirkungen auf die Immunresistenz gezeigt haben, also nicht dazu beitragen, den Ausbruch einer Infektion zu verhindern – vielmehr lässt sich ein negativer Effekt auf die Trainingsadaptation ableiten. Ein neuerer Ansatz geht der Frage nach, ob es möglich ist, mit Hilfe der im Kasten „Mikronährstoffe für die Immuntoleranz“ aufgeführten Supplemente das Immunsystem dahingehend zu beeinflussen, dass überschießende Reaktionen vermieden werden, damit die Verläufe weniger schwerwiegend ausfallen und die Ausheilung schneller erfolgt [24].

Mikronährstoffe für die Immuntoleranz

 

  • Probiotika: Lebende probiotische Bakterien haben eine posi­tive Wirkung auf die Darmbarriere und tragen zu einer Stabilisation des Immunsystems bei, wenn bestimmte Subspezies in ausreichender Zellzahl (1010 koloniebildende Einheiten) über mindestens zwei Wochen täglich eingenommen werden. Einem Cochrane-Review zufolge können probiotische Supplemente die Inzidenz des Auftretens von Infekten der oberen Atemwege bei Personen (keine Leistungssportler), von denen maximal jeder zweite gegen Grippe geimpft war, um 25% reduzieren und die Symptomdauer um einen Tag verkürzen [26]. Des Weiteren hat eine Metaanalyse ergeben, dass Probiotika dazu beitragen, gastrointestinale Beschwerden bei hochintensiven Belastungen, während Reisen und bei antibiotika-assoziiertem Durchfall zu lindern [15]. Bis auf Blähungen werden in der Regel keine Nebenwirkungen beobachtet.
  • Vitamin D: Das essenzielle fettlösliche Vitamin hat anti-inflammatorische Eigenschaften und ist an der Regulation der Immunfunktion (z. B. Expression von antimikrobiellen Peptiden, AMP) beteiligt. Eine Metaanalyse hat ergeben, dass eine tägliche Supplementation das Risiko, an einem Infekt der oberen Atemwege zu erkranken, reduzieren kann, wobei der protektive Effekt bei Personen, die gut mit Vitamin D versorgt sind, geringer ist als bei Personen, die unterversorgt sind (Plasma-25[OH]D3 < 25 nmol/l) [13]. Ein Vitamin-D-Mangel entsteht, wenn die Haut längerfristig einer zu geringen UV-Strahlung ausgesetzt ist (z. B. geringer UV-Index im Winter, ganzjähriges Training in der Halle), weil die Zufuhr über die Nahrung nicht ausreicht, um den Bedarf zu decken. Für eine gesicherte Versorgung wird eine Supplementation von 20 bis 50 µg pro Tag (800 bis 2000 Internationale Einheiten [I. E] pro Tag), mindestens von Oktober bis März, empfohlen. Eine tägliche Dosis von 100 µg pro Tag (4000 I. E. pro Tag) sollte zur Vermeidung von Magenschmerzen, Übelkeit und vermindertem Appetit nicht überschritten werden.
  • Vitamin C: Das essenzielle wasserlösliche Vitamin wirkt antioxidativ. Es fängt reaktive Sauerstoffspezies ab, die im Rahmen von Infektionen die Synthese pro-inflammatorischer Zytokine stimulieren, welche Gewebeschäden hervorrufen. Einem Cochrane-Review zufolge vermag eine mehrwöchige tägliche Supplementation mit 250-1000 mg Vitamin C die Inzidenz des Auftretens von Infekten der oberen Atemwege bei Sportlern zu halbieren [11] und außerdem die Dauer und Schwere der Symptomatik um rund 10 % zu senken. Von einer längerfristigen Supplementation in einer Dosierung von > 1 g pro Tag wird abgeraten, weil eine solche Megadosis an Vitamin C häufig Durchfall auslöst und – wie auch hoch­dosiertes Vitamin E – sowohl prooxidativ im Sinn einer gesteigerten Lipidperoxidation wirkt als auch die Trainings­adaptation beeinträchtigen kann. Letzteres ist darauf zurückzuführen, dass freie Radikale zwei redoxsensitive Signalwege (NF-ĸB und MAPK) stimulieren, die an der positiven Muskelantwort auf Trainingsreize beteiligt sind. Die vorübergehende Bildung freier Radikale beim Sport sollte daher nicht unterdrückt werden.
  • Zink-Lutschtabletten: Als Lutschtablette verabreicht, scheint Zink das Andocken von Viren an Rezeptormolekülen im Rachen zu verringern. Gemäß einer Metaanalyse wirkt „zinc lozenges“, das 15 mg elementares Zink enthält und täglich 5-mal im Abstand von 3 Stunden genommen wird, therapeutisch gegen Erkältung: Die Dauer des Infekts kann um ein Drittel reduziert werden, wenn mit der Einnahme spätestens 24 Stunden nach dem Auftreten der ersten Symptome begonnen wird [10]. Als Nebenwirkung muss mit einem schlechten Geschmack im Mund und Übelkeit gerechnet werden. Sofort nach Abklingen der Symptome sollte die Verwendung der Lutschtabletten beendet werden, weil Zink die Absorption von Kupfer hemmt.

Erste Studienergebnisse scheinen vielversprechend, müssen aber in weiteren placebokontrollierten Studien mit ausreichenden Probandenzahlen noch verifiziert werden [19]. Dabei sollten die Studien praxisnah an trainierten Sportlern beiderlei Geschlechts durchgeführt und klinisch relevante Immunparameter erhoben werden.

Ergogene Substanzen verwenden

Als sogenannte Leistungsförderer vermarktete Produkte sollen die Leistungskapazität verbessern, die Trainings­adaptation fördern und/oder die Regeneration nach intensiven sportlichen Belastungen beschleunigen, wobei die Einnahme je nach spezifischem Ziel entweder einmalig relativ kurz vor Wettkampfbeginn oder kontinuierlich über mehrere Wochen bis Monate in der Vorbereitung auf ein Event erfolgt. Ein Supplement gilt dann als ergogen, wenn in kontrollierten Studien an Athleten unter möglichst realitätsnahen Bedingungen unzweifelhaft nachgewiesen wurde, dass sich die Kraft/Schnelligkeit oder Ausdauerleistungsfähigkeit über den alleinigen Trainingseffekt hinaus verbessern ließ. Die Tabellen 1 und 2 fassen Vorkommen, Wirkungsweise, Anwendungsbereiche, Dosierungsvorschläge und unerwünschte Wirkungen der sechs von der Australian Sports Commission unter „Gruppe A“ aufgeführten Supplemente zusammen. Die Angaben zur Dosierung stellen keine Empfehlungen dar. Sie geben Ableitungen von Metaanalysen und randomisierten, kontrollierten Studien wieder, über die weitestgehend wissenschaftlicher Konsens besteht. Grundsätzlich gilt, dass die Auswahl eines Supplements personalisiert erfolgen muss, die (positiven wie negativen) Wirkungen im Training protokolliert werden sollten und das Risiko einer Verunreinigung mit verbotenen Substanzen möglichst gering zu halten ist [4, 5, 14, 18, 22].

Tab. 2: Zusammenfassende Übersicht über potenziell ergogene Supplemente 


β-Alanin		NatriumbicarbonatGlycerol 
Wirkungen
  • erhöht den Carnosin-Gehalt im Muskel und damit die intrazelluläre Pufferkapazität für Säuren (Laktat), wodurch die Ermüdung hinaus­gezögert wird
  • anaerob-laktazide ATP-Bildung ↑
  • Schnelligkeit/Kraftausdauer ↑
  • Leistungskapazität ↑
  • erhöht pH-Wert des Blutes, woraus eine Verzögerung der intrazellulären Übersäuerung und der Ermüdung resultiert
  • Efflux von H+-Ionen aus Muskeln ↑
  • anaerob-laktazide ATP-Bildung ↑
  • Schnelligkeit/Kraftausdauer ↑
  • Leistungskapazität ↑
  • gesteigerte Wasserreabsorption in den Nieren führt zu verstärkter Retention von Flüssigkeit, was die Thermoregulation positiv beeinflusst
  • Toleranz von Schweißverlusten ↑, bei Verwendung vor dem Sport
  • Regeneration ↑ bei Verwendung nach dem Sport
  • Flüssigkeitsausgleich ↑ bei Verwendung nach „Abkochen“ (= absichtliche Entwässerung in Gewichtsklassensportarten)
Wann sinnvoll?
  • hochintensive kontinuierliche oder intermittierende Belastungen von 0,5 bis 10 min
  • Ausdauerbelastungen mit Zwischensprints und Endspurt
  • Wirkung bei hoch trainierten Sportlern weniger ausgeprägt
  • vor hochintensiven Belastungen von 1 bis 10 min
  • vor Ausdauerbelastungen bis zu 1 h mit Sprintanteil
  • vor langdauernden intensiven Belastungen unter feucht-heißen Bedingungen
  • Sportarten mit mehreren Starts an aufeinanderfolgenden Tagen
  • nach „weigh-in“ im Kampfsport
  • Aktivitäten mit beschränktem Zugriff auf Getränke
Food first?
  • β-Alanin-Gehalt der Nahrung zu gering (200 g Hühnerbrust erhöhten Plasmaspiegel wie 800 mg als Supplement)
  • Carnosin aus der Nahrung (z. B. Fleisch/Fisch) wird im Dünndarm in β-Alanin und Histidin aufgespalten → kein Effekt auf Muskelgehalt
  • mehrtägige kohlenhydratreiche/proteinarme Kost bewirkt geringeren pH-Wert-Anstieg in Blut und Muskeln
  • Natron (sehr salzig) in Kombination mit kohlenhydratreicher Mahlzeit und viel Flüssigkeit einzunehmen
  • zu geringer Gehalt in der Nahrung (Grundgerüst der Triglyceride/Zusatzstoff E422)
Anwendung
  • 65 mg pro kg Körpergewicht pro Tag für 4 bis 12 Wochen;
  • in der Regel 4 tägliche Dosen à 0,8 bis 1,6 g pro kg Körpergewicht im Abstand von 3 bis 4 h
  • 200 bis 500 mg pro kg Körpergewicht, 1 bis 3 h vor dem Wettkampf
  • 1,2 g pro kg Körpergewicht, 1,5 bis 3 h vor Wettkampf
  • in Kombination mit Wasser (25 ml pro kg Körpergewicht) und Natrium (3 g pro l) einzunehmen
Nebenwirkungen*
  • Einmal-Dosierungen > 0,8 g können Kribbeln im Gesicht, am Hals und am Handrücken auslösen
  • High-/Low-Responder
  • Einnahme ≤ 4 Monaten sicher
  • Magen-Darm-Probleme, wie Erbrechen oder Durchfall
  • pH-Wert im Urin benötigt einige Stunden nach Supplementierung, um Normalwert zu erreichen (wichtig für Anti-Doping-Kontrollen)
  • Magenschmerzen und abführende Wirkung
  • Gewichtszunahme durch Hyper­hydratation
  • Risiko von Hyponatriämie im Ultra-Ausdauersport
* Für sämtliche Supplemente gilt, dass deren individuelle Wirkung im Training getestet werden sollte und das Risiko einer Verunreinigung mit verbotenen Substanzen (→ positiver Dopingtest) besteht.

Risiken der Supplementeinnahme

Abgesehen davon, dass gut vermarktete Produkte nicht immer die Erwartungen der Verwender erfüllen und zu Enttäuschungen führen können, besteht im Leistungssport das Risiko einer Verletzung der Anti-Doping-Regularien, was bis zum Ausschluss vom Wettkampf führen kann. Supplemente können undeklarierte verbotene Substanzen („Gruppe D“, z. B. Ephedrin, DHEA, Ostarin) enthalten, wobei es entweder im Verlauf des Produktionsprozesses unabsichtlich zu einer Kontamination gekommen ist oder absichtlich eine Substanz zugesetzt wurde, die auf dem Etikett fehlt oder unter einer anderen Bezeichnung angegeben ist [23]. Einer niederländischen Untersuchung zufolge kann die Kontaminationsrate von Supplementen im Bereich von 38% liegen [6].

Einen relativ guten Schutz bietet die Verwendung von Produkten, die von unabhängigen Laboratorien getestet wurden und beispielsweise in der Produkt-Datenbank „Kölner Liste“ der Heimspiele GmbH und Co. KG aufgeführt sind. Darüber hinaus ist es empfehlenswert, ca. 30 g eines verwendeten Supplements als Beweismittel für den Fall unbeabsichtigten Dopings aufzubewahren [25]. Bei manchen Präparaten, auch aus dem Drogeriemarkt, kann die tatsächliche Nähr- oder Wirkstoffkonzentration höher oder niedriger als auf dem Etikett angegeben sein [14]. Bei Überschreitung der zulässigen Höchstmengen sind überdosierungs­bedingte Reaktionen nicht auszuschließen, bei Unterschreitung ist das Produkt wirkungslos [27].

Die richtige Entscheidung treffen

In spezifischen Situationen kann es gerechtfertigt sein, in Kollaboration mit einem Expertenteam aus Ernährungsberater und Sportmediziner die Verwendung eines Supplements in Erwägung zu ziehen. Das in der Abbildung gezeigte Flussdiagramm soll Athleten bei der Entscheidung für oder gegen eine Supplementation unterstützen. Dabei sollten Supplemente prinzipiell zuerst im Training und bei weniger wichtigen Events getestet werden, bevor sie in wichtigen Wettkämpfen eingesetzt werden.

Abb.: Entscheidungsbaum zur Verwendung von Supplementen [14]

Sportler in der Apotheke beraten

Supplemente können im Ernährungsplan von Leistungssportlern eine Rolle spielen, insbesondere die für sie konzipierte Sportlernahrung sowie essenzielle Mikronährstoffe zur Wiederherstellung der Leistungsfähigkeit im Fall eines nachgewiesenen Mangels oder zur Gesunderhaltung (Immunsystem), gelegentlich auch ergogene Substanzen, die der Leistungsförderung im engeren Sinn dienen. Wenn Supplemente in angemessener Weise personalisiert eingesetzt werden, können sie dazu beitragen, die gesetzten Ernährungsziele zu erreichen, hart zu trainieren, schnell zu regenerieren, frei von Verletzungen und Infektionen zu bleiben und ggf. einen kleinen, aber relevanten Leistungsvorteil zu erzielen. Sie stellen jedoch keinen Ersatz für eine sportgerechte Basisernährung dar. „Food over supplement“ muss stets die Devise in der angewandten Sportlerernährung sein und Athleten entsprechend aufgeklärt werden. |

 

Alexandra Schek

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

