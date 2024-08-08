Wie Sportler über Lebensmittel und Supplemente ihre Leistung optimieren können

Sportler in der Apotheke beraten

Supplemente können im Ernährungsplan von Leistungssportlern eine Rolle spielen, insbesondere die für sie konzipierte Sportlernahrung sowie essenzielle Mikronährstoffe zur Wiederherstellung der Leistungsfähigkeit im Fall eines nachgewiesenen Mangels oder zur Gesunderhaltung (Immunsystem), gelegentlich auch ergogene Substanzen, die der Leistungsförderung im engeren Sinn dienen. Wenn Supplemente in angemessener Weise personalisiert eingesetzt werden, können sie dazu beitragen, die gesetzten Ernährungsziele zu erreichen, hart zu trainieren, schnell zu regenerieren, frei von Verletzungen und Infektionen zu bleiben und ggf. einen kleinen, aber relevanten Leistungsvorteil zu erzielen. Sie stellen jedoch keinen Ersatz für eine sportgerechte Basisernährung dar. „Food over supplement“ muss stets die Devise in der angewandten Sportlerernährung sein und Athleten entsprechend aufgeklärt werden. |

