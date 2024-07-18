Pharmazie
Interaktionen, Alter und Nierenfunktion berücksichtigen

Wirkstoffauswahl: Bunte Vielfalt der DMARDs

18.07.2024, 12:15 Uhr

Neue Dosierungsempfehlungen in Abhängigkeit von Nierenfunktion und Alter verbessern die Sicherheit der Therapie der rheumatoiden Arthritis. (Symbolfoto: killykoon / AdobeStock)

Neue Dosierungsempfehlungen in Abhängigkeit von Nierenfunktion und Alter verbessern die Sicherheit der Therapie der rheumatoiden Arthritis.

Bei rheumatoider Arthritis werden verschiedene Basistherapeutika (Disease modifying antirheumatic drugs, DMARDs) eingesetzt, um das Fortschreiten der Erkrankung zu verlangsamen oder aufzuhalten. Synthetische DMARDs haben jedoch potenzielle Wechselwirkungen mit einer Vielzahl von Wirkstoffen, sowie insbesondere bei eingeschränkten Organfunktionen teilweise eine geringe therapeutische Breite. Auf Basis einer systematischen Literaturrecherche und Bewertung der klinischen Bedeutung der gefundenen Interaktionen wurden nun evidenzbasierte Empfehlungen zur Therapie mit DMARDs erarbeitet. 

Komorbidität und Polypharmazie sind eine wichtige Ursache für Morbidität und Hospitalisierung bei Patienten mit rheumatoider Arthritis (RA). Eine retrospektive Kohortenstudie mit 1101 Patienten zeigte, dass bei den 173 Patienten, die im Beobachtungszeitraum eine stationäre Behandlung benötigten, bei 23% mögliche Komplikationen der medikamentösen Therapie der rheumatoiden Arthritis vorlagen. Überwiegend betraf dies konventionelle synthetische DMARDs. Oft spielen toxische Medikamentenkonzentrationen eine Rolle. Bei deren Entstehung können die eingeschränkte Metabolisierung oder Ausscheidung der Substanzen bzw. ihrer Meta­bolite infolge beeinträchtigter Organfunktionen oder Wechselwirkungen mit anderen Substanzen die Ursache sein. Im Gegensatz zu biologischen DMARDs haben kon­ventionelle und zielgerichtete synthetische DMARDs (s. Kasten „Wirkstoffe in der Basistherapie der rheumatoiden Arthritis“) geringere therapeutische Breiten und aufgrund ihres Metabolismus potenzielle Wechselwirkungen mit anderen Wirkstoffen.

Vor allem vor der Therapie mit synthetischen DMARDs sollen individuelle Faktoren wie Alter, Körpergewicht und spezifische Risikofaktoren wie Komorbiditäten ermittelt und bei der Therapieplanung beachtet werden. Ebenfalls sollen vor und während der Therapie die Leber- und Nierenfunktion sowie das Blutbild überwacht und die Komedikation regelmäßig erfasst und auf mögliche Wechselwirkungen überprüft werden.

Wirkstoffe in der Basistherapie der rheumatoiden Arthritis

Die Basistherapeutika werden in drei Gruppen eingeteilt. Die konventionellen synthetischen DMARDs gehen dabei die meisten Interaktionen ein.

konventionelle synthetische DMARDs

  • Azathioprin, Ciclosporin, Hydroxychloroquin/Chloroquin, Leflunomid, Methotrexat, D-Penicillamin, Sulfasalazin

zielgerichtete synthetische DMARDs

  • Januskinase-(JAK)-Inhibitoren: Baricitinib, Tofacitinib, Filgotinib, Upadacitinib

biologische DMARDs

  • TNFα-Inhibitoren: Etanercept (Fusionsprotein), Infliximab (mAb), Adalimumab (mAb), Golimumab (mAb), Certolizumab-Pegol (Fab-Fragment)
  • Anakinra (Rezeptorantagonist, IL-1-Rezeptor)
  • Tocilizumab, Sarilumab (mAb, IL-6-Rezeptor)
  • Rituximab (mAb, CD20)
  • Abatacept (Fusionsprotein, CD80)

(Struktur und Target jeweils in Klammern, mAb = monoklonaler Antikörper)

Kein hochdosiertes Cotrimoxazol für MTX-Patienten

Methotrexat (MTX) ist ein Folatantagonist und hat eine zentrale Rolle als DMARD zur Behandlung der rheumatoiden Arthritis. Es wird entweder oral oder subkutan gegeben und hat nach der Resorption eine Plasmaeiweißbindung von 42 bis 57%. In der Leber wird es zum Teil in den geringer aktiven Metaboliten 7-Hydroxy-MTX umgewandelt. Dieser und das native MTX werden durch glomeruläre Filtration und tubuläre Sekretion mit einer kurzen Halbwertszeit von zwei bis vier Stunden renal eliminiert. Nur ein kleiner Anteil wird auch hepatobiliär ausgeschieden [2]. Dosierungsempfehlungen für MTX sind vor allem von der renalen, aber auch der hepatischen Funktion abhängig. Relevante Toxizitäten, die aus erhöhter Exposition resultieren können, sind vor allem Knochenmarktoxizität mit Zyto­penien, Transaminasenanstieg, Mukositis und allgemeine Symptome wie unter anderem Übelkeit.

Wechselwirkungen mit anderen Medikamenten sind ein möglicher Grund für MTX-induzierte Panzytopenie, einer starken Verminderung aller drei Blutzellarten. In einer Datenbankanalyse eines britischen Zentrums über fünf Jahre fanden sich bei 18 von 25 MTX-induzierten Panzyto­penien mögliche Wechselwirkungen als Ursache. Sieben Patienten (28%) verstarben [3]. Ein systematisches Review zeigt, dass die simultane Gabe von Cotrimoxazol als Antibiotikum in therapeutischer Dosis von in der Regel zweimal 960 mg/Tag und MTX zu den häufigsten Kombinationen gehört, welche schwere Panzytopenien auslöst [4]. Aufgrund der Vielzahl von Fallberichten mit nicht selten fatalem Ausgang [3, 4] ist diese Kombination daher streng kontraindiziert. Wichtig ist aber, dass die niedrig dosierte Gabe von 960 mg Cotrim­oxazol dreimal pro Woche zur Prophylaxe der Pneumocystis-jirovecii-Pneumonie in Kombination mit MTX gemäß einer Fall-Kontroll-Studie nicht mit einem erhöhten Risiko für Zytopenien assoziiert ist [5]. Diese Kombination ist also möglich und sicher.

Antibiose mit Penicillin: MTX unterbrechen

Dass Wechselwirkungen von MTX mit Penicillinen bestehen könnten, wird stark vermutet [16]. Dies kann über die Konkurrenz beider Substanzen um die Plasmaeiweißbindung erklärt werden, was zu höheren Plasmakonzentrationen von MTX führen könnte. Da eine antibiotische Therapie vorübergehend ist und MTX ohne Wirkverlust für zwei bis drei Wochen pausiert werden kann, wird empfohlen MTX für die Dauer der Gabe von Penicillin-Antibiotika zu unterbrechen.

Cave bei Metamizol und hochdosierter ASS

Ähnlich ist es mit der Gabe von Acetylsalicylsäure (ASS) in analgetischer Dosierung von 2 g oder mehr pro Tag, die ebenfalls ein hohes Wechselwirkungsrisiko mit MTX hat und zur Wirkverstärkung von MTX und Panzytopenien führen kann [4]. Eine solche hoch dosierte ASS-Therapie wird allerdings heutzutage in der Rheumatologie kaum noch durchgeführt. Für die häufig gegebene Dosierung von 80 bis 100 mg ASS pro Tag zur Thrombozytenaggregationshemmung konnten in der systematischen Literaturrecherche keine Fallberichte oder pharmakologischen Studien gefunden werden, welche Wechselwirkungen mit MTX belegen würden. Auch wenn eine auf diese Fragestellung fokussierte Studie fehlt, so ist angesichts der Häufigkeit von ASS in der Komedikation zu vermuten, dass relevante Wechselwirkungen von MTX in rheumatologischen Dosierungen und niedrig dosiertem ASS sehr unwahrscheinlich sind. Auch im Rahmen der Kombination von MTX mit nichtsteroidalen Antirheumatika (NSAR) wurden Zytopenien beobachtet [3, 4, 6]. Direkte pharmakologische Interaktionen der NSAR einschließlich Coxibe mit MTX wurden jedoch nicht gefunden [7, 8, 9], sodass hier der Zusammenhang wahrscheinlich vor allem in der potenziellen Beeinträchtigung der Nierenfunktion durch NSAR liegt. Relativ neu und bisher wenig bekannt ist, dass die Kombination von MTX mit Metamizol zu einer im Mittel ca. 4,5-fach erhöhten Rate von Agranulozytosen führen kann [17]. Das erhöhte Risiko in dieser Kombination ist bereits ab dem 40. Lebensjahr nachweisbar, am höchsten aber ab dem 80. Lebensjahr. Die Rate mit fatalem Ausgang liegt bei dieser Komplikation bei 17%, zusammengefasst in allen Altersgruppen. Kinder und Jugendliche unter 18 Jahren hatten in dieser Analyse kein erhöhtes Agranulozytoserisiko bei Kombination von MTX und Metamizol [17]. Von dieser Kombination wird daher bei erwachsenen Patienten bis zum 79. Lebensjahr abgeraten. Ab 80 Jahren sollte sie gar nicht durchgeführt werden.

Die Kombinationen von MTX mit dem Antibiotikum Isoniazid zur Behandlung der latenten Tuberkulose [10] und auch dem DMARD Leflunomid [11] können zum Anstieg von Transaminasen führen. Im Fall von Leflunomid wurden auch Zytopenien beschrieben [12]. Beide Wirkstoffe haben in der Kombination mit Methotrexat im leitliniengerechten Management der rheumatoiden Arthritis eine wichtige Rolle, und gefährliche klinische Verläufe der Wechselwirkungen sind selten. Unter regelmäßiger Kontrolle der entsprechenden Laborparameter sind die Kombinationen von Leflunomid oder Isoniazid mit MTX daher gerechtfertigt [13]. Das Gichtmedikament Probenecid sollte nicht in Kombination mit MTX gegeben werden, da durch Hemmung der Ausscheidung von Methotrexat toxische Wirkstoffkonzentrationen und unter Umständen schwere Nebenwirkungen auftreten [15]. Tabelle 1 fasst bekannte Interaktionen von MTX und ihre klinische Relevanz zusammen.

Tab. 1: Methotrexat: Mechanismen und Bewertung der pharmakologischen Wechselwirkungen. A: gefährliche Kombination, B: Kombination meiden (wenn möglich DMARD-Pause), C: mögliche Kombination mit erhöhtem Über­wachungsbedarf und eventuell Dosisanpassung

Substanz/SubstanzklasseMechanismen der Interaktion (Auswahl)mögliche Auswirkungklinische BedeutungReferenz
Wechselwirkungen mit publizierter Evidenz

Acetylsalicylsäure

(analgetische Dosierungen > 2 g/Tag)

verminderte tubuläre Sekretion,

Verdrängung aus Plasma­eiweißbindung

Verstärkung von Wirkung und ToxizitätA[3, 4]

Cotrimoxazol

(Therapeutische Dosierung zweimal 960 mg/Tag)

additive folatantagonistische Wirkung,

Knochenmarktoxizität

Verstärkung von Wirkung und ToxizitätA[3, 4]

Isoniazid

(zur Behandlung der latenten Tuberkulose mit 300 mg/Tag

additive HepatotoxizitätTransaminasen­erhöhungC[10]

Leflunomid

(in der Kombinations-csDMARD-Therapie der RA mit 10 bis 20 mg/Tag)

additive Hepato- und HämatotoxizitätTransaminasen­erhöhung, ZytopenienC[11, 12, 13]
NSAR

verminderte tubuläre Sekretion,

eingeschränkte Nierenfunktion,

Verdrängung aus Plasmaeiweißbindung

Verstärkung von Wirkung und Toxizitätabhängig von Nierenfunktion B oder C[6, 7, 8, 9]
PenicillineVerdrängung aus Plasmaeiweißbindung B[16]
Probenecidverminderte renale Ausscheidung von Methotrexat B[15]
Metamizolsynergistische Knochenmark­toxizitäterhöhte Rate an AgranulozytoseB (A bei Alter ≥ 80 Jahre)[17]
weitere Wechselwirkungen laut Fachinformation (Auswahl)
proteingebundene Arzneimittel wie Salicylate, Hypoglykämika, Diuretika, Sulfonamide, Diphenylhydantoine, Tetracycline, Chloramphenicol und p-Aminobenzoesäure sowie saure antiinflammatorische SubstanzenVerdrängung aus Plasma­eiweißbindungVerstärkung von Wirkung und ToxizitätC
orale Antibiotika wie Tetracycline, Chloramphenicol und nichtresorbierbare BreitbandantibiotikaBeeinflussung des entero­hepatischen Kreislaufs durch Veränderung der DarmfloraVerstärkung von Wirkung und ToxizitätC
TheophyllinReduktion der Theophyllin­clearanceAnstieg der Theophyllin­spiegelC
Knochenmarktoxische Substanzen wie Azathioprin, Chloramphenicol, Mercaptopurin, Pyrimethamin, Retinoide, Sulfonamideadditive Knochenmark- und HepatotoxizitätPanzytopenienTransaminasenanstiegC
renal wirksame Wirkstoffe wie SchleifendiuretikaBeeinträchtigung der renalen Ausscheidung von MethotrexatVerstärkung von Wirkung und ToxizitätC

Kein Methotrexat bei einer GFR < 30 ml/min

Verschiedene Untersuchungen haben gezeigt, dass nicht das Alter per se, sondern die Organfunktionen und Komedika­tionen im Alter entscheidend für die Verträglichkeit und damit die Dosis von MTX sind [18]. Übelkeit als häufige unerwünschte Wirkung von MTX tritt sogar bei Jüngeren häufiger auf als bei Alten [19]. Da die Nierenfunktion im Alter labil sein kann, wird ab 75 Jahren eine vorsichtige Dosierung von MTX mit reduzierter Startdosis empfohlen. Das Vorgehen ist aber stark von dem biologischen Alter des Patienten abhängig.

Pharmakologische Untersuchungen zeigen, dass ab einer glomerulären Filtrationsrate (GFR) von < 45 ml/min die Konzentration von MTX im Plasma auf das 1,3- bis 1,6-fache ansteigt und sich die Halbwertszeit von MTX fast verdoppelt. Im Gegensatz dazu zeigen sich bei einer GFR von 45 bis 60 ml/min nur sehr geringe Veränderungen [20]. Dementsprechend sollte bei Patienten mit einer GFR unter 60 ml/min die Initialdosis reduziert, bei einer GFR von 45 ml/min oder weniger auf eine MTX-Therapie nach Möglichkeit verzichtet werden. Bei einer GFR von 30 ml/min oder darunter ist MTX kontraindiziert.

Bisher unter dem Radar: Hydroxychloroquin

Hydroxychloroquin (HCQ) ist ein als Antirheumatikum eingesetztes Antimalariamittel, das nach intestinaler Resorption stark metabolisiert wird. Es bestehen eine außergewöhnlich lange Halbwertszeit von 40 bis 50 Tagen und hohe Bindungskapazitäten der Moleküle zu pigmentiertem Gewebe, aber auch mononukleären Zellen, Muskeln und anderem. Die Plasmaproteinbindung beträgt 30 bis 40% [21]. Hydroxy­chloroquin zählt zu den DMARDs, bei denen Wechselwirkungsprobleme bisher nicht im Fokus waren. In Tabelle 2 sind klinisch relevante Interaktionen zusammengefasst. In einer frühen Untersuchung wurde anhand eines Fallberichtes eine Verdrängung von Digoxin aus der Plasmabindung und eine verringerte renale Clearance mit der Folge eines Anstieges des Digoxin-Spiegels postuliert [22]. Da später keine weiteren Untersuchungen hierzu folgten, bleibt die klinische Bedeutung unklar. Dies gilt auch für eine Wechselwirkung mit dem heute kaum noch verwendeten Cimetidin, welches die Eliminationshalbwertszeit von Hydroxychloroquin verdoppelt [23].

Tab. 2: Hydroxychloroquin: Mechanismen und Bewertung von pharmakologischen Wechselwirkungen. Es werden nur Interaktionen mit publizierter Evidenz aufgeführt. A: gefährliche Kombination, B: Kombination meiden (wenn möglich DMARD-Pause), C: mögliche Kombination mit erhöhtem Überwachungsbedarf und eventuell Dosisanpassung

Substanz/ SubstanzklasseMechanismus der Interaktionmögliche Auswirkungklinische BedeutungReferenz
Digoxin

Verdrängung aus Plasmabindung,

verringerte renale Clearance

Anstieg des Digoxin-SpiegelsC[22]
Azithromycinsynergistischer Effekt auf QT-Zeit-Verlängerungerhöhtes Risiko für kardiovaskuläre Mortalität, v. a. QT-Zeit-VerlängerungA[25]
Trimebutin, Tacrolimus, Tramadol, Rosuvastatin, Cyclosporin, Sulfasalazin, Rofecoxib, Diltiazem, Piperacillin/­Tazobactam, Isoniazid, Clarithromycin, Furosemidsynergistischer Effekt auf QT-Zeit-Verlängerungerhöhtes Risiko für QT-Zeit-VerlängerungC[24]
Tamoxifensynergistischer schädigender Effekt auf RetinaErhöhung des Retino­pathierisikosC[26]

Hydroxychloroquin: QT-Zeit im Blick behalten

In einer retrospektiven koreanischen Fall-Kontroll-Studie wurde das Risiko einer QT-Zeit-Verlängerung durch Hydroxy­chloroquin infolge von Wechselwirkungen mit anderen Medikamenten untersucht. Insgesamt 118 Substanzen wurden getestet. Für zwölf davon wurde ein additiver Effekt von Hydroxychloroquin und der jeweiligen Substanz auf die QT-Zeit gefunden: Trimebutin, Tacrolimus, Tramadol, Rosuvastatin, Ciclosporin, Sulfasalazin, Rofecoxib, Diltiazem, Piperacillin/Tazobactam, Isoniazid, Clarithromycin, Furosemid [24]. Die praktische Bedeutung dieses Effektes ist unklar. Eine weitere retrospektive Kohortenstudie verglich bei rund zwei Millionen Patienten mit rheumatoider Arthritis das kardiovaskuläre Risiko von Hydroxychloroquin, Sulfasalazin, Hydroxychloroquin + Azithromycin und Hydroxychloroquin + Amoxicillin [25]. Für die Kombination Hydroxychloroquin + Azithromycin wurde eine signifikante Verdopplung der kardiovaskulären 30-Tage-Mortalität (HR: 2,19), außerdem in geringerem Ausmaß des Risikos für Thoraxschmerz/Angina (HR: 1,15) und Herzinsuffizienz (HR: 1,22) gefunden. Von der Kombination der beiden Wirkstoffe wird daher abgeraten.

Retinopathiegefahr unter Hydroxychloroquin und Tamoxifen

Eine relevante funktionelle Wechselwirkung, jedoch ohne pharmakologisch bekannten Mechanismus, liegt zwischen Hydroxychloroquin und dem Östrogenantagonisten Tamoxifen vor, der selbst auch eine Retinopathie verursachen kann. Hier ist bekannt, dass durch die gleichzeitige Gabe das Risiko für eine toxische Retinopathie signifikant erhöht wird [26]. Die aktuellen Sicherheitsempfehlungen zur Therapie mit Antimalariamitteln sehen daher bei der Kombination von Hydroxychloroquin und Tamoxifen jährliche ophthalmologische Screeninguntersuchungen schon ab dem ersten Jahr der Therapie vor [27]. Hydroxychloroquin kann unabhängig vom Alter gegeben werden. Bei einer Niereninsuffizienz mit einer GFR von 30 ml/min oder weniger sollte die Dosis auf 3 mg/kg Körpergewicht reduziert werden.

Sulfasalazin und Eisen getrennt einnehmen

Sulfasalazin wird zum Teil nativ resorbiert, überwiegend aber im Dünndarm durch bakterielle Azoreduktasen in Sulfapyridin und Mesalazin gespalten, welche dann ebenfalls aufgenommen werden. Wahrscheinlich sind sowohl Sulfasalazin wie auch die Spaltprodukte antiinflammatorisch wirksam. Sie werden jeweils hepatisch weiter metabolisiert [28]. Auch bei Sulfasalazin sind Wechselwirkungen klinisch selten ein Problem, relevante Interaktionen sind in Tabelle 3 zusammengefasst. In einer bereits 1976 durchgeführten Untersuchung wurde bei zehn Probanden bei gleichzeitiger Gabe von Sulfasalazin und Digoxin eine Senkung des Digoxin-Spiegels um bis zu 50% festgestellt [29]. Eine holländische In-vitro-Untersuchung ergab eine durch Sulfasalazin vermittelte, relevante Hemmung des Folat-Transporters 1 (reduced folate carrier) und somit eine potenzielle Bedeutung bei der Verwendung der Kombination Sulfasalazin + MTX [30]. Da Methotrexat heute ohnehin kaum noch ohne Folsäuresubstitution angewendet wird, ist die praktische Konsequenz vermutlich gering. Die gleichzeitige Einnahme von Eisenpräparaten und Sulfasalazin kann über Chelatbildung zur Resorptionshemmung führen, wie bereits 1973 berichtet wurde [31]. Es sollte deshalb eine zeitlich getrennte Einnahme erfolgen. Sulfasalazin kann über Induktion von CYP450-Enzymen wie viele andere Substanzen zu einer Wirkungssteigerung von Ciclosporin A führen [32]. Bei gleichzeitiger Anwendung beider Substanzen sollte deshalb die Ciclosporin-A-Dosis reduziert werden, im beschriebenen Fall lag die Reduktion bei rund 40%. Bei älteren Patienten empfiehlt die Fachinformation eine Halbierung der Dosis auf 1000 bis 1500 mg/Tag. Liegt die GFR des Patienten zwischen 60 und 30 ml/Minute, sollte die Anwendung mit Vorsicht erfolgen, kontraindiziert ist Sulfasalazin bei einer GFR von 30 ml/min oder weniger.

Tab. 3: Sulfasalazin: Mechanismen und Bewertung von pharmakologischen Wechselwirkungen. Es werden nur Interaktionen mit publizierter Evidenz aufgeführt. C: mögliche Kombination mit erhöhtem Überwachungsbedarf und eventuell Dosisanpassung

Substanz/SubstanzklasseMechanismus der Interaktionmögliche Auswirkungklinische BedeutungReferenz
DigoxinHemmung der Aufnahme durch SulfasalazinSenkung des Digoxin-Spiegels (AUC um 50%)C[29]
FolsäureHemmung der FolsäureresorptionFolsäuremangel, Beeinträchtigung der Kombi Sulfasalazin + MTXC[30]
EisenChelatbildungResorptionshemmung von SulfasalazinC[31]
Ciclosporin AInduktion von CYP450-EnzymenVerstärkung der Ciclosporin-A-Wirkung, Dosisreduktion nötigC[32

Leflunomid beeinflusst die Metabolisierung zahlreicher Wirkstoffe

Leflunomid hemmt die Dihydroorotat-Dehydrogenase und hemmt damit die Bildung von Pyrimidin. Es wird oral verabreicht und in der Leber in sein Racemat Teriflunomid als aktiven Metaboliten umgewandelt. Teriflunomid wird nahezu komplett biliär ausgeschieden, nur ein ganz geringer Teil wird nach Glucuronidierung renal eliminiert. Teriflunomid unterliegt einer enterohepatischen Rezirkulation und hat eine lange Halbwertszeit von üblicherweise einer bis vier Wochen. Es ist zu über 99% an Plasmaproteine gebunden. Erkrankungen, die mit verminderten Plasmaproteinspiegeln einhergehen (z. B. Leberzirrhose, nephrotisches Syndrom), führen zu erhöhten Spiegeln des aktiven Metaboliten im Serum [33], Medikamente, welche die enterohepatische Zirkulation beeinflussen, reduzieren den Wirkspiegel.

Warfarin wie auch Wirkstoffe, die über CYP2C8 metabolisiert werden (z. B. Repaglinid, Paclitaxel, Pioglitazon oder Rosiglitazon), können durch Leflunomid in ihrer Wirkung verstärkt werden [34, 35]. Es besteht daher ein erhöhter Überwachungsbedarf der jeweiligen durch die Substanz beeinflussten Laborparameter. Weitere Wirkstoffe, deren Metabolisierung durch Leflunomid beeinflusst wird, finden sich in der Übersicht der klinisch relevanten Interaktionen von Leflunomid in Tabelle 4. Die Kombination mit MTX wurde zuvor diskutiert. Unter der Therapie mit Leflunomid wurden in einer kleinen Fallsammlung Alveolitiden in Assoziation mit einer gleichzeitigen MTX-Therapie postuliert [36]. Hinweise für Wechselwirkungen von Leflunomid mit biologischen DMARDs existieren nicht, dies wurde auch in klinischen Studien mit Adalimumab und Rituximab in Kombination mit Leflunomid nicht gefunden [37, 38, 39].

Tab. 4: Leflunomid: Mechanismen und Bewertung der pharmakologischen Wechselwirkungen. C: mögliche Kombination mit erhöhtem Überwachungsbedarf und eventuell Dosisanpassung. OAT: organische Anionentransporter, OATP1B1/B3: organische Anionentransporter Polypeptide B1 und B3, BCRP: breast cancer resistance protein, CYC: Cytochrom C

Substanz/SubstanzklasseMechanismen der Interaktion (Auswahl)mögliche Auswirkungklinische BedeutungReferenz
Wechselwirkungen mit publizierter Evidenz
WarfarinunbekanntVerstärkung der Warfarin-­WirkungC[34, 35]
Methotrexat (MTX)Wirkung auf OAT-3- und BCRP-SubstrateSteigerung der Leber­toxizitätC[11]
weitere Wechselwirkungen laut Fachinformation (Auswahl)
Wirkstoffe, die über CYP2C8 metabolisiert werden, z. B. Repaglinid, Pacli­taxel, Pioglitazon oder RosiglitazonInhibition von CYC2C8Verstärkung der Wirkung und Toxizität durch Erhöhung der WirkspiegelC
Wirkstoffe, die über CYP1A2 metabolisiert werden, z. B. Duloxetin, Alosetron, Theophyllin und TizanidinSchwache Induktion von CYP1A2Reduktion der Wirkung durch Abfall der WirkspiegelC
Wirkstoffe, die über OAT 3 metabolisiert werden, z. B. Cefaclor, Benzyl­penicillin, Ciprofloxacin, Indometacin, Ketoprofen, Furosemid, Cimetidin, ZidovudinWirkung auf OAT-3-SubstrateVerstärkung der Wirkung und Toxizität durch Erhöhung der WirkspiegelC
Wirkstoffe, die über BCRP metabolisiert werden, z. B. Topotecan, Sulfasalazin, Daunorubicin, DoxorubicinWirkung auf BCRP-SubstrateVerstärkung der Wirkung und Toxizität durch Erhöhung der WirkspiegelC
Wirkstoffe, die über OATP1B1/B3 metabolisiert werden, z. B. Rosuvastatin, Simvastatin, Atorvastatin, Pravastatin, Nateglinid, Repaglinid, RifampicinWirkung auf OATP1B1/B3-SubstrateVerstärkung der Wirkung und Toxizität durch Erhöhung der WirkspiegelC

Bei Niereninsuffizienz geeignet: Leflunomid

Zu einer Einschränkung der Gabe von Leflunomid im höheren Lebensalter gibt es keine Informationen. Leflunomid kann in allen Stadien der Nierenfunktion einschließlich Dialysepflicht ohne Einschränkungen verabreicht werden. Obwohl das Molekül vergleichsweise klein ist, schützt die hohe Plasma-Eiweiß-Bindung vor einer Elimination durch eine Standardhämodialyse [40, 41, 42]. Ähnliches ist kasuistisch bei der Peritonealdialyse beschrieben [43].

Interaktionen auch bei JAK-Inhibitoren

Januskinase(JAK)-Inhibitoren sind kleine Moleküle und werden oral gegeben. Sie unterscheiden sich nicht nur in ihrer Spezifität bezüglich der Hemmung der verschiedenen Januskinasen, sondern auch in ihrer Metabolisierung.

Tofacitinib wird primär hepatobiliär (ca. 70%) und nur mäßig über die Nieren (ca. 30%) ausgeschieden. Die Metabolisierung von Tofacitinib erfolgt in erster Linie durch CYP3A4 und in geringerem Maße durch CYP2C19 [44]. Die gleichzeitige Einnahme der CYP3A4-Inhibitoren Flucon­azol, Ketoconazol, aber auch Ciclosporin A führt zu einem Anstieg der Konzentration von Tofacitinib. Bei gleichzeitiger Verabreichung mit Rifampicin als starkem CYP3A4-Induktor nimmt die Tofacitinib-Exposition ab [45, 46, 47]. Für MTX und Midazolam sowie orale Antikonzeptiva mit Levonorgestrel und Ethinylestradiol führen Fachinfor­mation und Publikationen potenzielle Interaktionen ohne klinisch relevante Effekte auf.

Baricitinib wird zu ca. 75% überwiegend über die Nieren und zu ca. 20% über die Fäzes ausgeschieden [48, 49]. Probenecid, ein starker OAT3-Inhibitor, erhöhte in vivo die Area under the Curve (AUC) von Baricitinib um das Zweifache und verringerte die renale Clearance auf 69% [50]. Ciclosporin als P-Glykoprotein(P-gp)-Inhibitor kann die Wirkung und Toxizität von Baricitinib verstärken [62]. Auch Leflunomid, das über den Metaboliten Teriflunomid ein schwacher OAT3-Inhibitor ist, kann die Konzentrationen von Baricitinib beeinflussen [51]. Die praktische Bedeutung dieser Wech­selwirkung ist bisher unklar. Pharmakokinetische Wechselwirkungen mit Ibuprofen, Diclofenac, Ketocon­azol, Fluconazol, Rifampicin, oralen Kontrazeptiva und Digoxin haben keine klinisch relevanten Effekte.

Filgotinib wird überwiegend im Darm zu dem aktiven Metaboliten GS-829845 umgewandelt, welcher ca. zehnmal weniger potent ist als die Ausgangssubstanz und den Großteil der im Plasma zirkulierenden Substanzen ausmacht. Circa 87% der verabreichten Dosis werden als natives Filgotinib oder dessen Metaboliten ausgeschieden und nur ca. 15% über den Stuhl [52, 53]. Da Filgotinib und GS-829845 Substrate des Wirkstofftransporters P‑gp sind, kommt es bei Gabe von P‑gp-Hemmern wie Itraconazol zu einer Erhöhung von Filgotinib und seinem Metaboliten, während es bei gleichzeitiger Gabe mit Rifampicin als P‑gp-Induktor zu einer mäßigen Reduktion kommt [54]. Die Blutkonzentration von OATP-Substraten wie Atorvastatin, Pravastatin und Rosuvastatin kann durch Filgotinib beeinflusst werden. Klinische Auswirkungen sind nicht bekannt [55, 56].

Upadacitinib wird zu ca. 53% fäkal und zu ca. 43% im Urin ausgeschieden. Das wichtigste CYP-Enzym, das am Metabolismus von Upadacitinib beteiligt ist, ist CYP3A4 [47, 57]. Dementsprechend können die CYP3A4-Inhibitoren Flucon­azol oder Ketoconazol die Wirksamkeit von Upadacitinib verstärken [58], laut Fachinformation gilt dies auch für Itracon­azol, Posaconazol, Voriconazol und Clarithromycin. Rifampicin und Phenytoin als CYP 3A4-Induktoren hingegen schwächen die Wirksamkeit von Upadacitinib ab [57].

Auf die Pharmakokinetik von Ethinylestradiol oder Levonorgestrel haben die JAK-Inhibitoren keinen relevanten Effekt. Die Substanzen beeinflussen die Wirkung dieser häufig eingesetzten oralen Kontrazeptiva also nicht [47, 59, 60, 61].

Upadacitinib ohne Einschränkung im Alter und bei Niereninsuffizienz

Große Unterschiede bestehen hinsichtlich der Eignung von JAK-Inhibitoren bei Senioren, Leber- und Niereninsuffizienten. Laut Fachinformation sollte Tofacitinib ab 65 Jahren nur gegeben werden, wenn keine geeigneten Behandlungsalternativen zur Verfügung stehen. Baricitinib und Filgotinib sollten ab einem Alter von 75 Jahren in der Dosis auf 2 mg/Tag bzw. 100 mg/Tag halbiert werden. Bei Upadacitinib ist hingegen keine Dosisanpassung nötig.

Obwohl die hepatobiliäre Elimination von Tofacitinib und Upadacitinib vergleichsweise höher als bei Baricitinib und Filgotinib ist, sind die Empfehlungen bezüglich Dosierung bei Leberfunktionsstörungen für sämtliche JAK-Inhibitoren gemäß Fachinformation identisch: Die Applikation ist bei leichten und mittelschweren Leberfunktionsstörungen in den für rheumatoide Arthritis zugelassenen Standarddo­sierungen möglich, jedoch bei schweren Leberfunktions­störungen entweder nicht empfohlen oder kontraindiziert. Umgekehrt ist die renale Elimination bei Baricitinib und Filgotinib bedeutsamer, weswegen in der Fachinformation eine Dosisreduktion bei eingeschränkter Nierenfunktion (eGFR von ≤ 60 ml/min) empfohlen wird. Die Dosis von Tofacitinib muss erst unterhalb einer GFR von 30 ml/min reduziert werden, bei Upadacitinib ist keine Anpassung nötig.

Nierenfunktion muss im Blick behalten werden

Zusammengefasst können Wechselwirkungen von synthetischen DMARDs mit anderen Substanzen sowohl zu unerwünschten Wirkungen durch eine Wirkverstärkung der DMARDs oder der Kombinationspartner wie auch zur jeweiligen Wirkabschwächung führen. Darüber hinaus ist die Beachtung der renalen Ausscheidungsfunktion bei vielen DMARDs bedeutend für die Sicherheit der Therapie. Bei den Empfehlungen zur Dosierung bei Niereninsuffizienz muss betont werden, dass die Nierenfunktion sich kurzfristig ändern kann. Besonderer Aufmerksamkeit bedarf es daher auch bei der Komedikation mit potenziell nephrotoxischen Medikamenten, beispielsweise NSAR.

In den Fachinformationen sind noch eine Vielzahl von teilweise schwachen und teilweise klinisch selten relevanten Wechselwirkungen aufgeführt. Ziel der vorliegenden Empfehlungen war es jedoch, möglichst viele Aspekte zu berücksichtigen und gleichzeitig das komplexe Feld der Wechselwirkungen auf eine überschaubare Anzahl von klinisch relevanten Empfehlungen zusammenzufassen [63]. Die Entscheidung über den klinischen Einsatz und die Dosierung eines synthetischen DMARDs, z. B. auch mit Komedikation von Substanzen mit potenziellen Wechselwirkungen, obliegt aber dennoch dem behandelnden Arzt und kann durchaus von den hier vorgestellten Empfehlungen abweichen. Die Fachinformation bleibt das rechtlich bindende Dokument.

Christoph Fiehn

Aktuelle Ausgabe
Meist gelesen

Apothekenangestellte (die nicht in Nordrhein oder Sachsen beschäftigt sind) bekommen ab dem laufenden Monat Juli mehr Gehalt. (Foto: Schelbert)

Mehr Geld und mehr Urlaub für Apothekenangestellte
Was bedeutet der neue Tarifabschluss konkret für das Apothekenpersonal? (Foto: Vitalii /AdobeStock)

Was Apothekerinnen jetzt verdienen
Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach (Mitte) will das Apothekenreformgesetz noch im Juli ins Kabinett bringen. (Foto: IMAGO / Jens Schicke)

BMG feilt Apothekenreform fürs Kabinett nach
Der ADA-Vorsitzende Thomas Rochell. (Foto: Apothekerverband Westfalen-Lippe)

„Der Abschluss kam auf beiden Seiten mit der Faust in der Tasche zustande“

Susanne Koch ist Inhaberin von vier Apotheken und Vorsitzende des Saarländischen Apothekervereins. (Foto: privat)

„Jetzt ist der falsche Zeitpunkt für eine Tariferhöhung“

Meist kommentiert

Apothekenangestellte (die nicht in Nordrhein oder Sachsen beschäftigt sind) bekommen ab dem laufenden Monat Juli mehr Gehalt. (Foto: Schelbert)

Mehr Geld und mehr Urlaub für Apothekenangestellte
Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach (Mitte) will das Apothekenreformgesetz noch im Juli ins Kabinett bringen. (Foto: IMAGO / Jens Schicke)

BMG feilt Apothekenreform fürs Kabinett nach
Wofür wird das „A“ künftig stehen? Die Expertengruppe um den hessischen Verbandschef Seyfarth sieht die Zukunft unter anderem in der Prävention. (IMAGO / Silas Stein)

Apotheken der Zukunft mit neuen Leistungen und viel Prävention
Ist das die Richtung, in die die Apotheke gehen soll: Automaten, Bildschirmberatung und Avatar-Apothekers? (Foto: Alex Schelbert)

Mein liebes Tagebuch
Der Hamburger Apothekerverein schlägt vor, das finanzielle Risiko bei den Hochpreisern von den Apotheken wegzunehmen. (Foto: IMAGO / Hanno Bode)

Liquiditätsreserve soll Hochpreiser absichern

