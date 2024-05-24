Etablierte Arzneistoffe für neue Indikationen nutzen

Regulatorische Barrieren des Drug Repurposings

Trotz aller Erfolge darf nicht vergessen werden, dass das Drug Repurposing kein Selbstläufer ist. Auch wenn nicht bei Null begonnen werden muss, sind auch hiermit hohe Entwicklungskosten verbunden, zum Beispiel für klinische Studien [29].

Gleichzeitig steigen die Anforderungen an die Sicherheit von Arzneimitteln. Frühere Daten können heutigen Anforderungen unter Umständen nicht mehr genügen und müssen gegebenenfalls nachgetestet werden [29]. Dass diese Kosten durch die Verkäufe gedeckt werden können, ist nicht sicher: Patentansprüche für eine zweite medizinische Nutzung kommen mit ihren eigenen Herausforderungen und können nur schwer durchgesetzt werden, wenn bereits Generika des Wirkstoffes auf dem Markt sind [29].

Für Zulassungsinhaber neuer Arzneistoffe fördern die Zulassungsagenturen aber das Drug Repurposing. Die Europäische Arzneimittelagentur beispielsweise honoriert Indikationserweiterungen mit einem weiteren Jahr an Unter­lagenschutz, innerhalb dessen sich Nachahmer nicht auf die präklinischen oder klinischen Daten des Zulassungs­inhabers berufen dürfen [29]. Solche Anreize auszubauen, könnte dem Drug Repurposing in Zukunft helfen, neue Indikationen zu erschließen.



Literatur

