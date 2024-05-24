Pharmazie
» Alle Artikel

Drug Repurposing

Etablierte Arzneistoffe für neue Indikationen nutzen

Stuttgart - 24.05.2024, 17:50 Uhr

0

Drug Repurposing: Bereits klinisch erprobte Wirkstoffe werden für neue Indikationen eingesetzt.&nbsp;(Foto: mageFlow/AdobeStock)

Drug Repurposing: Bereits klinisch erprobte Wirkstoffe werden für neue Indikationen eingesetzt. (Foto: mageFlow/AdobeStock)

Durch Drug Repurposing lässt sich der Weg eines Arzneistoffes bis zur Zulassung verkürzen: Bereits erprobte Wirkstoffe werden dabei für neue Indikationen umgenutzt oder Indikationen werden erweitert. Die Pharmaziegeschichte ist voll von solchen Beispielen, die sich jetzt unter anderem bei der Therapie von neurodegenerativen Erkrankungen, in der Onkologie oder bei der Behandlung von seltenen Krankheiten wiederholen sollen.

Neue Computerchips werden immer leistungsfähiger. Das merken wir im Alltag und das sagt auch Moore’s Law: die Anzahl von Transistoren, die zu günstigen Preisen in einem integrierten Schaltkreis platziert werden können, verdoppelt sich in regelmäßigen Abständen. Was hat das mit Arzneimitteln zu tun? Wissenschaftler stellten vor zwölf Jahren im Journal Nature Reviews Drug Discovery fest, dass die Arzneimittelforschung buchstäblich am umgekehrten Moore’s Law krankt, dem Eroom’s Law: Obwohl heute viel bessere Technologien zur Verfügung stehen, lahmt die Entwicklung neuer Arzneistoffe – und wird immer teurer [1]. Etwa alle neun Jahre halbiert sich die Zahl der zugelassenen Wirkstoffe pro ausgegebener Forschungsmilliarde (in US-Dollar, inflationsbereinigt). Als Ursachen für diesen Produktivitätsverlust machen die Wissenschaftler verschiedene Gründe aus, z. B. die oft nur geringen Benefits neuer Arzneimittel gegenüber den bereits etablierten Wirkstoffen, oder eine reduktionistische Wirkstofffindung, die der Komplexität des Organismus nicht gerecht wird.

Der Weg eines Arzneistoffes verläuft üblicherweise von der Identifizierung des Targets zur Optimierung der Lead­substanz, über präklinische und klinische Studien bis hin zur Zulassung (s. Abb.). Dreizehn Jahre vergehen im Schnitt und die wenigsten Wirkstoffkandidaten schaffen das. Eine Abkürzung eröffnet das Drug Repurposing: Bereits klinisch erprobte Wirkstoffe werden für neue Indikationen eingesetzt. Das spart Entwicklungskosten und Zeit. Der Wirkstoff ist fertig, die Sicherheit bereits unter Beweis gestellt. Es fehlen lediglich klinische Studien, welche die Wirksamkeit belegen. Auch gescheiterte Wirkstoffkandidaten können mit einer neuen Indikation doch noch zum Erfolg werden.

Mehr zum Thema

BPI-Umfrage

Sorge um den Pharmastandort Deutschland

Historisches Drug Repurposing: Acetylsalicylsäure, Sildenafil und Thalidomid

Einige umgewidmete Wirkstoffe dürften alte Bekannte für das pharmazeutische Personal sein: Der wohl älteste Fall des Drug Repurposing ist die Acetylsalicylsäure (ASS). Bayer vermarktete Aspirin® von 1899 an als Schmerzmittel. In den 1960er Jahren mehrten sich die Hinweise, dass der Wirkstoff die Blutgerinnung hemmt, was sich nicht zuletzt im Zuge der Aufklärung des Wirkungsmechanismus bestätigte: ASS hemmt bereits in geringen Dosen die Cyclooxygenase 1 in den Thrombozyten irreversibel und damit auch die Thromboxansynthese und folglich die Thrombozytenaggregation [2, 3]. In den 1970er- und 1980er Jahren zeigten Studien den präventiven Effekt des einstigen Schmerzmittels auf kardiovaskuläre Ereignisse, woraufhin ASS ein Revival als Herzmittel erlebte [4].

Abb. 1: Ablauf der Entwicklung neuer Arzneistoffe. Beim Drug Repurposing können bis zu sieben Jahre gespart werden, da in vielen Fällen bereits mit der klinischen Prüfung begonnen werden kann [22].

Bekannt ist auch das Beispiel des Phosphodiesterase(PDE)-5-Inhibitors Sildenafil. Ursprünglich wurde die Substanz von Pfizer dafür entwickelt, Angina pectoris zu behandeln, da man sich von der PDE-5-Hemmung einen vasodilatativen Effekt versprach. Während sich die gewünschte Wirkung auf das Herz nicht einstellte, berichteten die Männer in den ersten klinischen Studien von vermehrten Erektionen [5]. Bis dahin war gar nicht klar, dass die PDE 5 im Schwell­körpergewebe überhaupt ausgebildet wird [5].

Studien bestätigten später, dass sich die erektile Funktion mit dem Mittel deutlich verbesserte [6]. Im Jahr 1998 wurde es dann als Viagra® zur Behandlung der erektilen Dysfunktion zugelassen. Damit aber noch nicht genug, Pfizer untersuchte außerdem die Wirkung der PDE-5-Hemmung auf die seltene Erkrankung Lungenhochdruck. Mit Erfolg, 2005 folgte die Zulassung als Revatio® zur Behandlung der pulmonalen arteriellen Hypertonie [2]. 

Das Schlaf- und Beruhigungsmittel Thalidomid auf der anderen Seite hat eine katastrophale Geschichte: Im Jahr 1961 musste das Mittel vom Hersteller Grünenthal aufgrund schwerer teratogener Wirkungen vom Markt genommen werden. Als Anfang der 1990er klar wurde, dass der Fehlbildung der Gliedmaßen (Phokomelie) möglicherweise antiangiogene Effekte zugrundeliegen, wurde der Wirkstoff zur Therapie von Tumoren erforscht [2, 7]. Schließlich weisen auch diese ein hohes Gefäßwachstum auf. Nach positiven Studienergebnissen wurde Thalidomid 2009 zur Therapie des Multiplen Myeloms zugelassen (in Kombination mit Melphalan und Prednison). Zusätzlich wird der Wirkstoff off-label zur Therapie von Lepra verwendet [2].

Repurposing während der Corona-Pandemie

Als die COVID-19-Pandemie ausbrach, lag die Hoffnung zunächst auch darauf, wirksame Mittel im bereits vorhan­denen Medikamentenarsenal zu finden. Die Zeit drängte schließlich. Zahlreiche Studien wurden gestartet. Am größten angelegt wurden die Solidarity-Studie der WHO und die britische Recovery-Studie. Ab März 2020 testeten beide eine Vielzahl von möglichen Kandidaten im Kampf gegen Corona. Und dabei gab es durchaus Erfolge zu vermelden: Im Juli 2020 verkündete das Recovery-Team positive Ergebnisse für Dexamethason [8]. Das Glucocorticoid senkte die Mortalitätsrate beatmeter Patienten um ein Drittel, auch sauerstoffpflichtige Patienten profitierten. Schnell fand das Glucocorticoid Eingang in die Therapie und ist auch heute noch Mittel der Wahl bei einer COVID-19-Pneumonie.

Die Solidarity-Studie hingegen dämpfte die Erwartung an das Nukleosid­analogon Remdesivir. Der WHO-Studie zufolge profitierten Schwerkranke nicht von dem Wirkstoff, einen gewissen Nutzen machte sie aber bei sauerstoffpflichtigen Patienten aus [9]. Heute ist das Virostatikum noch immer zugelassen, zur Behandlung sauerstoffpflichtiger Patienten und im Frühstadium der Infektion bei Patienten mit einem hohen Risiko für einen schweren Verlauf. Ursprünglich wurde Remdesivir eigentlich gegen Hepatitis C entwickelt, stellte sich aber als Breitbandinhibitor der RNA-abhängigen RNA-Polymerase von RNA-Viren heraus, so auch gegen SARS-CoV-2.

Da Dexamethason gut wirkte, wurden im Pandemieverlauf weitere immunsuppressive Substanzen mit selektiverem Wirkprofil in Studien untersucht und erfolgreich um­genutzt: Der anti-Interleukin-6-Antikörper Tocilizumab (RoActemra®) ist zur Therapie sauerstoffpflichtiger Patienten zugelassen und kann laut S3-Leitlinie „Empfehlungen zur Therapie von Patienten mit COVID-19” bei rasch progredienter, schwerer Erkrankung zusätzlich zu Dexamethason eingesetzt werden [10].

Wo Licht ist, wartet natürlich auch Schatten: Viele der untersuchten Wirkstoffe zeigten keinen Effekt auf die Corona-Infektion, z. B. Lopinavir-Ritonavir, Azithromycin oder Colchicin. Besonders prominent scheiterten Hydroxycloroquin und Ivermectin. Hydroxychloroquin zeigte in Solidarity und Recovery keinen Effekt [11, 12]. Ivermectin, einst aufgrund falscher Studiendaten als Wundermittel angepriesen, erwies sich ebenso als stumpfes Schwert [13]. Trotzdem wurden die beiden Mittel tausendfach off-Label angewendet. Im Fall von Hydroxychloroquin mit womöglich tödlichen Folgen. Als QT-Zeit-verlängernder Wirkstoff war dessen Anwendung von andauernden Sicherheitsbedenken begleitet. Eine Meta-Analyse errechnete ein um 11% erhöhtes Sterblichkeits­risiko für hospitalisierte mit dem Wirkstoff behandelte COVID-19-Patienten [14]. Jüngst schätzte eine französische Arbeitsgruppe die Zahl der weltweiten Todesfälle, die auf das Konto einer Off-Label-Behandlung mit Hydroxychloroquin gingen, auf 17.000 Menschen [15].

Hoffnung bei Alzheimer

Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen wie Alzheimer können bis heute nicht geheilt werden. Die Entwicklung neuer Wirkstoffe gestaltet sich schwierig und langwierig. Die neuartigen Plaques-Antikörper Aducanumab und Lecanemab beispielsweise sind aufgrund ihrer geringen Wirksamkeit und möglichen schweren Nebenwirkungen umstritten. Da liegt es nahe, das derzeitige Substanzspektrum auf wirksame Kandidaten abzuklopfen. Auch das heute noch eingesetzte Memantin ist Ergebnis eines Repurposings, Eli Lilly ent­wickelte die Substanz eigentlich als Antidiabetikum [16].

Schaut man in die Alzheimer-Pipeline, stellt man fest, dass fast 30% der Wirkstoffe „repurposed” sind (siehe Tab. 1). Zum Beispiel findet man da Diabetesmittel. Diabetes und Prädiabetes selbst sind Risikofaktoren für Demenz und Alzheimer [18]. Gleichzeitig gibt es Hinweise auf direkte neuroprotektive Effekte der Antidiabetika. Die Mittel könnten deshalb den Verlauf verzögern: Metformin verbessert die Insulinsensitivität der Zellen und vermindert oxidativen Stress und damit möglicherweise auch das Alzheimer-Risiko. 

Ergebnisse einer Phase-II/II-Studie mit dem Biguanuid zur Alzheimer-Prävention werden 2026 erwartet. Novo Nordisk untersucht das Antidiabetikum Semaglutid (Ozempic®, Wegovy®) ebenfalls in einer Phase-III-Studie an Alzheimer-Patienten im Frühstadium [17]. Post-hoc-Analysen klinischer Studien und Bevölkerungsdaten ergaben zuvor ein halbiertes Demenzrisiko durch die Klasse der GLP-1-Antagonisten [19]. Andere Ansatzpunkte liefern überaktive Tyrosinkinasen und Entzündungsvorgänge in der Krankheitsentstehung: Der Tyrosinkinase-Inhibitor Nilotinib (Tasigna®) und das antientzündlich wirksame Lenalidomid werden deshalb in klinischen Studien erprobt.

Tab. 1: Auswahl von Wirkstoffe im Rahmen des Drug Repur­posings bei Morbus Alzheimer [17]

Telmisartan wurde in der Vergangenheit ebenfalls mit einem geringeren Alzheimer-Risiko in Verbindung gebracht, was derzeit in einer Phase-II-Studie mit dem Wirkstoff in Kombination mit Perindopril bestätigt werden soll [17]. Möglicherweise winkt auch PDE5-Inhibitoren hier eine weitere Zulassung, die Datenlage ist aber umstritten. Der Drug Repurposing for Effective Alzheimer’s Medicines (DREAM)-Studie zufolge haben die Wirkstoffe keinen Effekt auf die Erkrankung [20]. Dem widerspricht aber eine neue britische Arbeit, der zufolge die Einnahme von PDE-5-Inhibitoren mit einem um 18% geringeren Alzheimer-Risiko assoziiert wurde [21].

Kombinationstherapie in der Onkologie

Die Therapie von Karzinomen bringt aufgrund der verschiedenen Pathologien ihre eigenen besonderen Herausforderungen mit sich. Gleichzeitig schaffen es Krebstherapeutika mit der geringsten Wahrscheinlichkeit aller Wirkstoffe von Phase I der klinischen Testung zur Zulassung. Drug Repurposing hat hier schon in der Vergangenheit zu Innovationen geführt, siehe das Beispiel Thalidomid. Auch Tamoxifen, das aus der Brustkrebstherapie nicht mehr wegzudenken ist, sollte einst als Kontrazeptivum dienen [22].

Auf einen Blick

  • Beim Drug Repurposing werden klinisch erprobte Wirkstoffe in neuen Indikationen eingesetzt.
  • Meilensteine des Drug Repurposing waren die neue Nutzung von ASS als Thrombozytenaggregationshemmer, Sildenafil bei erektiler Dysfunktion oder Lungenhochdruck und die Umwidmung von Thalidomid zum Zytostatikum.
  • Wichtige Therapeutika der COVID-19-Pneunomie gingen aus dem Drug Repurposing hervor, z. B. Dexamethason, Remdesivir und Tocilizumab.
  • Drug-Repurposing-Kandidaten für die Therapie von Alzheimer sind zum Beispiel Metformin, Semaglutid, Nilotinib und Telmisartan.
  • Drug-Repurposing-Kandidaten in der Onkologie sind zum Beispiel Metformin, ASS und Nelfinavir.
  • Regulatorische Barrieren erschweren eine weitreichendere Nutzung des Drug Repurposings.

Einige Wirkstoffe befinden sich derzeit in der klinischen Erforschung (siehe Tab. 2): Ein viel diskutierter Kandidat ist Metformin, das unter anderem die tumorsuppressiv wirkende AMP-aktivierte Proteinkinase aktivieren soll [23]. Die klinischen Ergebnisse enttäuschten allerdings bisher [23]. Möglicherweise erwartet ASS eine neue Indikation: Denn der Kanzerogenese liegen oft entzündliche Vorgänge zugrunde, weshalb NSAIDs als mögliche Kandidaten gehandelt werden. ASS wird derzeit als Adjuvans zur Darmkrebs­behandlung in einer Phase-III-Studie untersucht [24]. Überraschend ist: Auch Antipsychotika wie Thioridazin und Chlorpromazin können die Apoptose von Krebszellen herbeiführen, was in klinischen Studien überprüft wird [22].

Um der Heterogenität der Tumore gerecht zu werden, verfolgt die Onkologie unter anderem Kombinationstherapien: Wird Thalidomid beispielsweise allein verwendet, sprechen nur 25 bis 35% der Patienten an, in Kombination mit Melphalan und Prednison aber ganze 70% [22]. In Kombination mit Gemcitabin, Cisplatin und Prednison könnte der Wirkstoff außerdem eine Behandlungsalternative beim T-Zell-Lymphom bieten [25]. In manchen Fällen wurden sogar ganze Cocktails herkömmlicher Wirkstoffe getestet. In einer Phase-I-Studie zeigte eine neuseeländische Gruppe, dass die Überlebenszeit beim Glioblastom mit einer Kombination von sieben Wirkstoffen, die am Renin-Angiotensin-System angreifen, bei 19,9 Monaten lag [26].

Tab. 2: Auswahl an Wirkstoffe im Rahmen des Drug Repur­posings in der Onkologie [22]

Herkömmliche Therapien erreichen im Mittel 14,6 Monate. Erprobt werden auch Kombinationen von Wirkstoffen mit der Radiotherapie, zum Beispiel untersucht eine Phase-III-Studie derzeit die radiosensibilisierenden Eigenschaften des Proteaseinhibitors Nelfinavir [27].

Drug Repurposing: ragmatische Lösung für seltene Krankheiten

Eine besondere Rolle kommt dem Drug Repurposing bei seltenen Krankheiten zu. Nur gegen die wenigsten existieren wirksame Therapien. Im Weg stehen oft die kleinen Patientenkollektive, hohe Entwicklungskosten und die oftmals geringe Kenntnis der zugrunde liegenden Pathomechanismen [28]. Die jüngere Vergangenheit zeigt aber, wie das Umwidmen von Wirkstoffen gangbare Therapiewege eröffnete. Als ein Baby für ein Herzleiden mit Propranolol behandelt wurde, fiel auf, dass sich gleichzeitig dessen Hämangiom (Blutschwämmchen) zurückbildete [28].

Im Jahr 2014 wurde der Betablocker in Saftform (Heman­giol®) dann zur Therapie zugelassen. Ein anderes Beispiel ist Fenfluramin, das die Serotoninfreisetzung im synaptischen Spalt erhöht und als Anorektikum vertrieben wurde. Nachdem in den 1990er Jahren kardiale Nebenwirkungen beobachtet wurden, musste es vom Markt genommen werden [28]. Zu dieser Zeit deuteten aber bereits einige Fall­berichte dessen antikonvulsive Wirkung an. Studien an Patienten mit dem seltenen Dravet-Syndrom bestätigten die Vermutung: Die Anfallsrate sank um 60 bis 70% [28]. 2020 wurde es als Add-On zur Anfallsbehandlung beim Dravet-Syndrom zugelassen (Fintepla®). Um die Sicherheit der Behandlung zu garantieren, verlangt die Fachinformation regelmäßige EKG-Kontrollen. Letztes Jahr wurde das Präparat außerdem zur Anfallstherapie bei Lennox-Gastaut-Syndrom zugelassen.

Regulatorische Barrieren des Drug Repurposings

Trotz aller Erfolge darf nicht vergessen werden, dass das Drug Repurposing kein Selbstläufer ist. Auch wenn nicht bei Null begonnen werden muss, sind auch hiermit hohe Entwicklungskosten verbunden, zum Beispiel für klinische Studien [29].

Gleichzeitig steigen die Anforderungen an die Sicherheit von Arzneimitteln. Frühere Daten können heutigen Anforderungen unter Umständen nicht mehr genügen und müssen gegebenenfalls nachgetestet werden [29]. Dass diese Kosten durch die Verkäufe gedeckt werden können, ist nicht sicher: Patentansprüche für eine zweite medizinische Nutzung kommen mit ihren eigenen Herausforderungen und können nur schwer durchgesetzt werden, wenn bereits Generika des Wirkstoffes auf dem Markt sind [29].

Für Zulassungsinhaber neuer Arzneistoffe fördern die Zulassungsagenturen aber das Drug Repurposing. Die Europäische Arzneimittelagentur beispielsweise honoriert Indikationserweiterungen mit einem weiteren Jahr an Unter­lagenschutz, innerhalb dessen sich Nachahmer nicht auf die präklinischen oder klinischen Daten des Zulassungs­inhabers berufen dürfen [29]. Solche Anreize auszubauen, könnte dem Drug Repurposing in Zukunft helfen, neue Indikationen zu erschließen. 
 

Dr. Tony Daubitz, Apotheker
redaktion@daz.online

Startseite

