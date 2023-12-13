Pharmazie
» Alle Artikel

Bewährter Wirkstoff mit neuem topischem Einsatzgebiet

Mit Methotrexat gegen Vitiligo

Stuttgart - 13.12.2023, 17:50 Uhr

0

Topisch angewandtes Methotrexat könnte möglicherweise künftig eine Therapieoption für Patienten mit Vitiligo darstellen. (Foto: Peakstock / AdobeStock)

Topisch angewandtes Methotrexat könnte möglicherweise künftig eine Therapieoption für Patienten mit Vitiligo darstellen. (Foto: Peakstock / AdobeStock)

Methotrexat (MTX) ist eine alt­bekannte Therapieoption bei verschiedenen Krankheiten wie Krebs, rheumatoider Arthritis, Psoriasis oder Morbus Crohn. Der Arzneistoff wirkt über unterschiedliche Mechanismen. So hemmt Methotrexat unter anderem den Januskinase-Signalweg. Topisch eingesetzt, lässt sich Methotrexat auch zur Behandlung der Vitiligo nutzen. Studienergebnissen weisen auf eine niedrigere Krankheits­aktivität und eine signifikante Repigmentierung der Haut vor allem im Gesicht hin.

Vitiligo – auch als Weißfleckenkrankheit bekannt – ist eine komplexe Autoimmunerkrankung, die sich bei Betroffenen als weiße, scharf begrenzte Flecken auf der Haut äußert. Als Ursachen gelten unter anderem eine genetische Veranlagung sowie eine Fehlregulation des angeborenen und adaptiven Immunsystems. In den Vitiligoherden und periläsional schütten CD8+-T-Zellen Interferon-gamma aus, welches progressiv die Melanozyten in der Epidermis zerstört und letztendlich zu der depigmentierten Haut führt. 

Je nachdem in welchem Ausmaß diese Reaktionen stattfinden, differiert die Weißfleckenkrankheit in ihrem Schweregrad. Am häufigsten tritt eine nicht segmentale Vitiligo auf, bei der sich die Depigmentierungen auf beiden Körperseiten großflächig ausprägen, bevorzugt an den Unterarmen, Händen, Füßen und Genitalien sowie im Mund- und Augenbereich. 

Die entstehenden weißen, scharf begrenzten Hautflecken können die Patienten psychisch stark belasten und das Alltagsleben erheblich einschränken. Der unvorhersehbare Verlauf der Erkrankung, eine erhöhte Rate an anderen begleitenden Autoimmunerkrankungen (z. B. Hashimoto, atopische Dermatitis) und fehlende, langanhaltende Therapieoptionen verschlimmern die Situation [1, 2].

Wichtige Therapiesäulen gemäß Leitlinie

Zur Behandlung fasst die Leitlinie die wichtigsten Therapieempfehlungen zusammen. Bei einer limitierten Vitiligo, bei der weniger als 3 % der Körperoberfläche betroffen sind, gelten außerhalb des Gesichts topische Corticosteroide (z. B. Mometasonfuorat) als Mittel der ersten Wahl, die über einen Zeitraum von drei bis sechs Monaten in unterschiedlichen Therapieregimen angewendet werden. Zu berücksichtigen sind unerwünschte Wirkungen wie Hautatrophie, Teleangiektasien, Striae und periorale Dermatitis. 

Als Therapie­alternative für Cortison-kritische Regionen, beispielsweise dem Gesicht, stehen topische Calcineurin-Inhibitoren (Tacrolimus [z. B. Protopic®], Pimecrolimus [z. B. Elidel®]) im Off-label-Use zur Verfügung. Die Substanzen werden über sechs bis zwölf Monate zweimal täglich auf die Haut aufgetragen. 

Eine weitere wichtige Behandlungssäule bei ausgedehntem Befall der Vitiligo sind Phototherapien. Die meisten Erfahrungen liegen für die Schmalband-UVB-Therapie (narrowband UVB = NB-UVB) vor, welche zwei- bis dreimal pro Woche über maximal 12 bis 24 Monate durchgeführt wird. Alternativ zur NB-UVB bietet sich bei einer limitierten Vitiligo der Einsatz von 308 nm Excimer-Lasern oder -Lampen an. Excimer-Lichtsysteme verwenden ein Xenonchlorid-Gas und sind gezielt auf die betroffenen Herde ausgerichtet. Sie ermöglichen eine höhere Eindringtiefe sowie eine niedrigere Strahlendosis als die meist großflächig genutzte NB-UVB. 

Bei akuter, rasch fortschreitender Vitiligo kann eine orale Minipulstherapie mit Dexamethason (2,5 mg an zwei aufeinander folgenden Tagen pro Woche) erwogen werden, wobei systemische Cortison-Nebenwirkungen zu erwarten sind (Gewichtszunahme, Hypertrichose, Schlaf­losigkeit, Gemütsstörungen, Akne). Als alleinige Therapie zur Repigmentierung wird diese Therapieform nicht empfohlen [1, 3, 4].

Januskinase-Signalweg als Therapie-Target

In der Pathogenese der nichtsegmentalen Vitiligo spielt der Januskinase(JAK)-Signalweg eine zentrale Rolle. Denn das in den Vitiligoläsionen dominierende Interferon-gamma kann Signale nur im Wechselspiel mit Januskinasen ins Zell­innere weiterleiten und über Expression von bestimmten Genen Entzündungsreaktionen auslösen (s. Abb.) [5]. 

Hier kommen neue Therapieoptionen ins Spiel: die JAK-Inhibitoren. Sie blockieren die Interferon-gamma-induzierte JAK-STAT-Signalübertragung, indem sie die Phosphorylierung von STAT(Signal Transducers and Activators of Transcription)-Proteinen verhindern. Als Folge werden entzündliche Prozesse gehemmt. 

Bisher ist der topisch angewandte JAK1/2-Inhibitor Ruxolitinib (Opzelura®) der einzige Wirkstoff, der explizit zur Behandlung der nicht segmentalen Vitiligo mit Gesichtsbeteiligung ab einem Alter von zwölf Jahren zugelassen ist. In den beiden zulassungsrelevanten Studien TRuE-V1 und TRuE-V2 wurde eine schrittweise und anhaltende Repigmentierung der mit Ruxolitinib-1,5%-Creme behandelten Vitiligoareale nachgewiesen. Zugleich ist der Wirkstoff gut verträglich. Als häufigste Nebenwirkungen treten Juckreiz und Akne auf [6].

Abb.: Ebenso wie Ruxolitinib hemmt Methotrexat (MTX) die Januskinasen (JAK) 1 und 2, sodass diese keine weiteren Aktivierungsvorgänge wie die Phosphorylierung der STAT (signal transducer and activator of transcription) durchführen können. Auf diese Weise wird die Transkription spezifischer Zielgene behindert.

MTX als JAK-Inhibitor

Vielversprechend bei der Vitiligo zeigte sich nun auch Methotrexat. Bisher war bekannt, dass Methotrexat die Dihydrofolatreduktase und damit letztendlich die Purinsynthese inhibiert. Neue Erkenntnisse aus einer belgischen Studie zeigen, dass Methotrexat – vergleichbar zu Ruxolitinib – auch in den JAK-STAT-Signalweg eingreift und somit die Sekretion proinflammatorischer Zytokine und nachfolgende Entzündungsreaktionen unterbindet (s. Abb.) [7, 8]. 

Die retrospektive Studie umfasste 50 Patienten mit nicht segmentaler Vitiligo. Sie erhielten einmal pro Woche 7,5 mg topisches Methotrexat und verwendeten zudem topische Corticosteroide oder Calcineurin-Inhibitoren (Tacrolimus, Pimecrolimus). Der Krankheitsverlauf wurde alle drei bis sechs Monate beurteilt, wobei sich die Nachbeobachtungszeit insgesamt über durchschnittlich ein Jahr erstreckte. Ermittelt wurden jeweils die Krankheitsaktivität (anhand des Vitiligo Disease Activity-Scores [VDAS], s. Kasten) und das Krankheitsausmaß (anhand des Vitiligo Extent Scores plus [VESplus], s. Kasten) [7].

Vitiligo skalieren

Der Vitiligo Disease Activity Score (VDAS) misst die Krankheitsaktivität bei Vitiligo. Beim VDAS15 wird nur die Zahl der verbesserten oder verschlechterten Körperregionen ermittelt – basierend auf 15 vordefinierten Arealen. Der VDAS60 geht genauer auf den Veränderungsgrad jeder Vitiligoläsion ein (−4 bis +4: sehr stark verschlimmert oder verbessert, Score von 0 bis 60) und liefert in klinischen Studien mehr Details.

Mithilfe des Vitiligo Extent Scores (VES) lässt sich das Ausmaß einer Vitiligo beurteilen. Unter Verwendung eines VES-Rechners (www.vitiligo-calculator.com) wählt der Arzt die Musterbilder aus, welche die Hautläsionen des Patienten am besten widerspiegeln. Dann wird der Prozentsatz des depigmentierten Bereichs berechnet und ein entsprechender Schweregrad von 0 bis 6 ermittelt [1, 11]. VES plus ist ein modifizierter Score, mit dem zusätzlich auch die perifollikuläre Repigmentierung beurteilt werden kann.

Weniger Krankheitsaktivität, signifikante Repigmentierung

Zu Studienbeginn wiesen 38 Patienten (76 %) eine aktive Vitiligo auf. Dieser Anteil reduzierte sich beim ersten Untersuchungstermin auf 26,3 %, beim zweiten Follow-up auf 21,1 % (p < 0,001). Die Vitiligo-Aktivität nahm nach zwei bis sechs Monaten ab: So ging der durchschnittliche VDAS60-Score von 6,2 auf 0 Punkte (p < 0,001) zurück. Dieser Nutzen war auch in der Subgruppe der mit topischen Corticosteroiden oder topischen Calcineurin-Inhibitoren vorbehandelten Patienten zu sehen. Hier sank der Score von 6,0 auf 0 Punkte (p = 0,002). Insgesamt verringerte sich auch das Ausmaß der von Vitiligo betroffenen Körperoberfläche: Bei Patienten mit MTX-Monotherapie um rund 20 % anhand des VESplus gemessen, unter kombinierter Methotrexat- und Phototherapie (NB-UVB) um rund 40 %. Dabei profitierten vor allem die Patienten, die bei Beginn der Methotrexat-Therapie bereits eine topische Therapie anwendeten. Die Verringerung betroffener Areale fiel hingegen geringer aus bei den zuvor mit einer Phototherapie vorbehandelten Patienten. Besondere Erfolge zeigten sich im Gesicht, wo die Vitiligo unter Methotrexat ohne Phototherapie um 47,5 % zurückging, unter der Kombination Methotrexat plus Phototherapie sogar um 88,9 %. Insgesamt fand sich eine faziale Repigmentierung (> 50 %) bei 48 % der Patienten mit Methotrexat-Therapie und 81 % unter kombiniertem Methotrexat und NB-UVB [7].

Ein parallel durchgeführter Literatur-Review, der Daten aus zehn verschiedenen Studien mit 184 Patienten einschloss, zeigte einen ähnlichen Nutzen von Methotrexat bei der Therapie der Vitiligo [7, 9]. Der Fokus lag hier auf der systemischen Anwendung von Methotrexat. Dieses stoppte die Krankheitsaktivität in 81 % der Fälle. Die Ergebnisse ähnelten dabei denen einer oralen Minipulstherapie mit Steroiden [10]. Zu berücksichtigen gilt die sehr unterschiedliche Qualität der Studien. Insgesamt unterstützen die Daten jedoch den Einsatz von Methotrexat, zumal es kostengünstiger ist als die modernen JAK-Inhibitoren.

Auf einen Blick

  • Vitiligo ist eine komplexe Autoimmunerkrankung, bei der Interferon-gamma zu einer progressiven Zerstörung der Melanozyten und depigmentierter Haut führt.
  • In der Pathogenese der nichtsegmentalen Vitiligo spielt der Januskinase(JAK)-Signalweg eine zentrale Rolle.
  • Explizit zugelassen zur Behandlung der nichtsegmentalen Vitiligo mit Gesichtsbeteiligung ist der topische JAK1/2-Inhibitor Ruxolitinib (Opzelura®).
  • Auch Methotrexat greift in den JAK-STAT-Signalweg ein und verhindert somit die Sekretion proinflammatorischer Zytokine und nachfolgende Entzündungsreaktionen.
  • Methotrexat reduziert die Krankheitsaktivität der Vitiligo und sorgt für signifikante Repigmentierung der Haut.

Was Patienten sonst noch tun können

Oft fühlen sich die Betroffenen durch ihr Aussehen stigmatisiert und leiden unter Angst, Scham sowie unter gesellschaftlicher Ausgrenzung. Mitunter ist dann eine ergänzende psychotherapeutische Intervention sinnvoll. In Selbsthilfegruppen können sich Patienten miteinander austauschen. 

Darüber hinaus verfügen spezielle dermatokosmetische Produkte (Cremes, Sprays, Flüssig- oder Kompakt-Foundations, Concealer) über eine hohe Pigmentdichte und decken Vitiligoherde zuverlässig ab. Unbedingt ist auch an potente Lichtschutzmittel (Lichtschutzfaktor ≥ 50) zu denken, denn die depigmentierte Haut ist aufgrund des verminderten photoprotektiven Eumelanins sehr UV-empfindlich und anfällig für Sonnenbrand [1]. 

Letztendlich hängt das Therapieziel bei Vitiligo – das Erreichen und der Erhalt einer gleichmäßigen Repigmentierung – von den betroffenen Hautregionen sowie der Krankheitsaktivität ab. Wichtig ist, dass die Therapie möglichst früh startet. Da die Behandlungsmöglichkeiten jedoch nach wie vor begrenzt sind und mit Nebenwirkungen einhergehen, sollten die Patienten vor allem im Umgang mit ihrer Erkrankung bestärkt werden.

Literatur

[1] Diagnostik und Therapie der Vitiligo. S1-Leitlinie der federführenden deutschen dermatologischen Gesellschaft (DDG), AWMF-Register-Nr.: 013-093, Stand: April 2021

[2] Abdel-Malek ZA et al. The enigma and challenges of vitiligo pathophysiology and treatment. Pigment Cell Melanoma Res. 2020 Nov;33(6):778-787; doi: 10.1111/pcmr.12878

[3] Seneschal J et al. Worldwide expert recommendations for the diagnosis and management of vitiligo: Position statement from the international Vitiligo Task Force—Part 2: Specific treatment recommendations. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol 2023; https://doi.org/10.1111/jdv.19450

[4] Agarwal K et al. Therapeutic options in vitiligo with special emphasis on immunomodulators: A comprehensive update with review of literature. Dermatol Ther. 2020 Mar;33(2): e13215; doi: 10.1111/dth.13215

[5] Chen X et al. Oxidative stress-induced IL-15 trans-presentation in keratinocytes contributes to CD8+ T cells activation via JAK-STAT pathway in vitiligo. Free Radic Biol Med. 2019 Aug 1:139:80-91; doi: 10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2019.05.011

[6] Rosmarin D et al. Two phase 3, randomized, controlled trials of Ruxolitinib cream for vitiligo. N Engl J Med. 2022 Oct 20;387(16):1445-1455; doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2118828

[7] Speeckaert R, van Geel N. The real-life efficacy of methotrexate in vitiligo: A retrospective study and literature review. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2023 Nov;37(11):2267-2269; doi: 10.1111/jdv.19400

[8] Thomas S et al. Methotrexate is a JAK/STAT pathway inhibitor. PLoS One. 2015 Jul 1;10(7): e0130078; doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0130078

[9] Kubelis-López DE et al. Updates and new medical treatments for vitiligo (Review) Exp Ther Med. 2021 Aug;22(2):797; doi: 10.3892/etm.2021.10229

[10] Singh H et al. A randomized comparative study of oral corticosteroid minipulse and low-dose oral methotrexate in the treatment of unstable vitiligo. Dermatology 2015;231(3):286-90; doi: 10.1159/000433424

[11] van Geel N et al. The Vitiligo Extent Score (VES) and the VESplus are responsive instruments to assess global and regional treatment response in patients with vitiligo. Am Acad Dermatol. 2018 Aug;79(2):369-371; doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2017.12.070

[12] Hamzavi I et al. Parametric modeling of narrowband UV-B phototherapy for vitiligo using a novel quantitative tool: The Vitiligo Area Scoring Index. Arch Dermatol 2004; 140: 677-83; doi: 10.1001/archderm.140.6.677

Dr. Ines Winterhagen, Apothekerin
redaktion@daz.online

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Seite drucken
Startseite

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Mit MTX gegen Vitiligo

Bewährter Wirkstoff mit neuem topischem Einsatzgebiet

Mit MTX gegen Vitiligo

Weiße Flecken auf der Haut

Erste S1-Leitlinie zur Diagnose und Therapie der Vitiligo

Weiße Flecken auf der Haut

Weiße Flecken auf der Haut

Wissenswertes zu Vitiligo

Weiße Flecken auf der Haut

Was tat sich in der Therapie der Vitiligo?

Erste deutschsprachige Leitlinie erschienen / Neues topisches Arzneimittel in den USA zugelassen

Was tat sich in der Therapie der Vitiligo?

MTX mit oder ohne Prednison bei Alopecia areata?

Kombination mit Glucocorticoid erhöht Therapieerfolg

MTX mit oder ohne Prednison bei Alopecia areata?

Innovationen bei chronisch-­entzündlichen Hauterkrankungen

Gesellschaft für Dermopharmazie richtet den Blick auf neue Therapeutika

Innovationen bei chronisch-­entzündlichen Hauterkrankungen

Baricitinib besser als Methotrexat?

Neue Januskinase-Inhibitoren werden Therapie der rheumatoiden Arthritis erweitern

Baricitinib besser als Methotrexat?

Stellenweise kahl

Neue Therapieoption bei Alopecia areata verfügbar

Stellenweise kahl

Facettenreiche Januskinase-Inhibitoren

Ein Blick auf eine immer wichtiger werdende Wirkstoffgruppe

Facettenreiche Januskinase-Inhibitoren

Was gibt es Neues bei atopischer Dermatitis?

Aktualisierte europäische Leitlinie empfiehlt Biologika und JAK-Inhibitoren

Was gibt es Neues bei atopischer Dermatitis?

0 Kommentare

Kommentar abgeben

 

Ich akzeptiere die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln (Netiquette).

Ich möchte über Antworten auf diesen Kommentar per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Sie müssen alle Felder ausfüllen und die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln akzeptieren, um fortfahren zu können.

Fexofenadin: Eine Übersicht über die Anwendung bei der Behandlung von Urtikaria bei Kindern und Erwachsenen

DAZ-Adventskalender
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 50
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 50
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Meist gelesen
Meist kommentiert

Meist gelesen

Apotheken sollen Versicherten künftig ein Ident-Verfahren anbieten, um ihnen z. B. den Zugang zur E-Rezept-App zu ermöglichen. (Foto imago images / Wolfgang Maria Weber)

Ausweiskontrolle in Apotheken soll Mitte 2024 starten

Gesund.de hat sich für seine Nikolaus-Werbeaktion eine Abmahnung eingehandelt. (Foto: carballo / AdobeStock)

Gesund.de wegen Nikolaus-Werbeaktion abgemahnt
Zukünftig soll das E-Rezept auch über die eGK an die Versender kommen. (Foto: imago images / Panama Pictures)

Gematik schafft eGK-Abrufweg für Arzneimittelversender
Politischen Rückenwind und Zwischenerfolge sieht die ABDA-Präsidentin, sie sieht sich auf dem richtigen Kurs. Wenn der Schein da mal nicht trügt... (Foto: Alex Schelbert)

Mein liebes Tagebuch
Wer sehr unter Wechseljahresbeschwerden leidet, hat nun eine neue, nicht-hormonelle Therapieoption zur Wahl. (Foto:&nbsp;fizkes / AdobeStock)

Fezolinetant – hormonfreie Therapieoption bei Wechseljahrsbeschwerden erhält EU-Zulassung

Meist kommentiert

Apotheken sollen Versicherten künftig ein Ident-Verfahren anbieten, um ihnen z. B. den Zugang zur E-Rezept-App zu ermöglichen. (Foto imago images / Wolfgang Maria Weber)

Ausweiskontrolle in Apotheken soll Mitte 2024 starten

Politischen Rückenwind und Zwischenerfolge sieht die ABDA-Präsidentin, sie sieht sich auf dem richtigen Kurs. Wenn der Schein da mal nicht trügt... (Foto: Alex Schelbert)

Mein liebes Tagebuch
Der GKV-Spitzenverband hat Vorschläge für Festbetragsanpassungen unterbreitet. Die gefallen nicht allen. (Foto: imago images / Steinach)

Festbetragssenkung für Amoxicillin / Clavulansäure geplant
Zukünftig soll das E-Rezept auch über die eGK an die Versender kommen. (Foto: imago images / Panama Pictures)

Gematik schafft eGK-Abrufweg für Arzneimittelversender
Apotheken soll bei der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen eine stärkere Rolle zukommen. (Foto: ABDA)

Apotheken sollen bei ePA-Verwaltung helfen

Apotheken-Protest
Article teaser image

Bronchitis

» Zu den Artikeln
Handverkauf

Pharmazeutische Dienstleistungen

via-Studie

Bürokratiekosten bei 
GKV-Rezepten

Impfen in Apotheken
Article image

Beratung

Endlich rauchfrei

Der Weg in die Rauchfreiheit – wie Apotheken unterstützen können

» mehr
DAZ Abo

Lernen und Punkten »

Klinische Pharmazie – POP

Eine Patientin mit starker Diarrhö und generalisiertem Juckreiz

Eine Patientin mit starker Diarrhö und generalisiertem Juckreiz