Corticoid-Nasensprays nach Bedarf?

Literatur

Ellis AK et al. The Allergic Rhinitis – Clinical Investigator Collaborative (AR-CIC): nasal allergen challenge protocol optimization for studying AR pathophysiology and evaluating novel therapies. Allergy Asthma Clin Immunol 2015. doi: 10.1186/s13223-015-0082-0

Thongngarm et al., As-needed Versus Regular Use of Fluticasone Furoate Nasal Spray in Patients with Moderate to Sever, Persistent, Perennial Allergic Rhinitis: A Randomized Controlled Trail, J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract, März 2021

Fachinformation Avamys®, GlaxoSmithKline GSK, Stand August 2020