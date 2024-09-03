Spektrum
» Alle Artikel

Wenn die Speiseröhre angegriffen wird

Neue Therapieoptionen bei eosinophiler Ösophagitis

Stuttgart - 03.09.2024, 17:59 Uhr

0

Bei der eosinophilen Ösophagitis rücken entzündungsfördernde Zellen wie Basophile, Fibroblasten oder/und Mastzellen als therapeutisches Target in den Fokus. (Foto: Farmer/AdobeStock)

Bei der eosinophilen Ösophagitis rücken entzündungsfördernde Zellen wie Basophile, Fibroblasten oder/und Mastzellen als therapeutisches Target in den Fokus. (Foto: Farmer/AdobeStock)

Kleinschneiden oder Pürieren von Nahrung, exzessives Kauen und Angst vor dem nächsten Bissen: Hinter diesen Anzeichen für Schluckbeschwerden kann eine eosinophile Ösophagitis stecken. Die teilweise unspezifischen Symptome und beschwerdefreie Intervalle führen häufig zu einer verspäteten Diagnose. Wie sehen dann die Behandlungsoptionen aus? Was ist in Zukunft an Wirkstoffen zu erwarten? Und welche Rolle spielen dabei verschiedene Endotypen und atopische Begleiterkrankungen?

Die eosinophile Ösophagitis (EoE) ist eine chronische, immunvermittelte, progressive Erkrankung der Speise­röhre. Je nach Alter unterscheidet sich das klinische Er­scheinungsbild. Bei Säuglingen und Kleinkindern sind eher uncharakteristische Beschwerden häufig: Schwierigkeiten beim Füttern, Nahrungsverweigerung und Gedeihstörung. Dagegen haben Kinder im Schulalter meist Bauchschmerzen, Erbrechen und gastroösophagealen Reflux. Bei Jugendlichen und Erwachsenen treten typischerweise die drei Leitsymptome Dysphagie, Bolusobstruktion und lokalisierte, schluckunabhängige retrosternale Schmerzen auf.

Histologisch zeigt sich eine von Eosinophilen verursachte Entzündung. Diese weißen Blutkörperchen kommen in der gesunden Speiseröhre nicht vor, reichern sich dort jedoch bei Patienten mit eosinophiler Ösophagitis deutlich an und degranulieren. Unbehandelt kann die chronisch-persistierende Entzündung dann zu fibrotischen Veränderungen und Strikturen der Speiseröhre führen, mit der Gefahr, dass Nahrungsbissen hängenbleiben und es im Einzelfall zu einer lebensbedrohlichen Ösophagusperforation kommt. Um derartige Komplikationen zu vermeiden, ist eine möglichst frühe Diagnose wichtig. Zusätzlich zur Abfrage der Symptome erfolgt eine Biopsie der Ösophagusschleimhaut [1]. 

Eine häufig verzögerte Diagnosestellung liegt nicht nur an den Ärzten und einer oft geringen Awareness für EoE, sondern auch an den Patienten selbst. Diese modifizieren unbewusst ihr Essverhalten, sodass sie ihre Symptome teilweise maskieren. Hellhörig werden sollte man, wenn Patienten berichten, dass Tabletten ab und an stecken bleiben oder sie nach jedem Bissen nachspülen müssen (siehe Kasten „Angepasstes Essverhalten kann Symptome maskieren“) [2, 3].

Angepasstes Essverhalten kann Symptome maskieren

Die Patienten entwickeln oft Bewältigungsmechanismen, um die Nahrungspassage zu erleichtern. Das Akronym IMPAKTS bezeichnet diese adaptiven Ver­haltensweisen:

  • Immer der letzte am Tisch
  • Meiden von fester Nahrung/Nahrungsmitteln mit harter Konsistenz
  • Pürieren von Mahlzeiten, Kleinschneiden
  • Abneigung gegen Tabletten/Kapseln
  • Kauen (exzessiv) und Einspeicheln
  • Trinkmengen erhöht bzw. Nachtrinken
  • Sozialer Rückzug: Kommunikation und Essen sind eine Herausforderung

(modifiziert nach [2, 3])

Auslöser und Pathogenese einer Ösophagitis

Neben einer genetischen Prädisposition können verschie­dene Umweltfaktoren das Risiko für eine eosinophile Ösophagitis erhöhen. Hierzu zählen eine Antibiotikagabe im Säuglingsalter sowie eine Entbindung per Kaiserschnitt [4]. Auch ist bei Patienten mit EoE ein verändertes Mikrobiom in der Speiseröhre bekannt [5]. Primäre Auslöser sind jedoch Nahrungsmittel- und Aeroallergene, die bei prädisponierten Personen in die Schleimhaut der Speiseröhre eindringen können und dort eine Typ-2-T-Helferzellen(Th2)-vermittelte Immunantwort auslösen, mit den Konsequenzen einer Barrierestörung der Schleimhaut und einer eosinophilen Schleimhautinfiltration.

 Als zentrale Zytokine werden die Interleukine (IL) 4, IL-13 und IL-5 sezerniert. IL-4 ist verantwortlich für Mastzellaktivierung und vaskuläre endotheliale Adhäsionsreaktionen, IL-5 sorgt für die Reifung, Aktivierung und das Überleben der Eosinophilen, und IL-13 löst die Expression von proliferativen, entzündungsfördernden und die Barriere regulierenden Genen aus, die den fibrotischen Umbau der Speiseröhre und die klinischen Symptome verursachen [6] (s. Abb.).

Abb.: Histopathologische Veränderungen und Stoffwechselwege, die in der Behandlung der eosinophilen Ösophagitis von Biologicals adressiert werden (nach [16]).

Derzeitige Therapieoptionen der eosinophilen Ösophagitis

Das Behandlungsziel ist die langfristige Remission. Die Patienten benötigen eine Dauertherapie. Werden die entzündungshemmenden Therapien gestoppt, kommt es meistens nach wenigen Monaten zu einem Rezidiv der Entzündung. Aufgrund der noch begrenzten Erfahrungen zum Verlauf der Krankheit und zur langfristigen Wirksamkeit der Therapieoptionen werden klinische, endoskopische und histologische Kontrollen alle ein bis zwei Jahre empfohlen. Gemäß Therapiealgorithmus sind topische Corticosteroide Mittel der ersten Wahl [1]. Bis zu 85% der Patienten erfahren hierunter innerhalb von zwölf Wochen eine deutliche Linderung der typischen Beschwerden sowie der eosinophilen Entzündung in der Speiseröhre. Diese Wirkung hält auch in der Dauerbehandlung über bis zu drei Jahre auf nahezu gleichem Niveau an [7, 8]. Zugelassen sind orodispersible Budesonid-Tabletten (Jorveza®). Sie wirken direkt in der Speiseröhre auf die entzündlichen Veränderungen, die bei der eosinophilen Ösophagitis vorliegen. Eine relevante Nebenwirkung ist die lokale Candidiasis, die sich jedoch gut antimykotisch behandeln lässt. Als nachrangige Alternativen kommen laut Leitlinie bei Erwachsenen Protonenpumpenhemmer (PPI) im Off-label-Use infrage. Sie erzielen Remissionsraten von 30 bis 50% [1, 9]. Die Wirkung bei EoE-Patienen basiert vermutlich darauf, dass die PPI vermutlich Eotaxin 3 hemmen, welches ein Einwandern von Eosinophilen in die Schleimhaut des Ösophagus bewirkt [10]. Die dritte Säule der Therapie bei einer eosinophilen Ösophagitis ist die Eliminationsdiät. Diese normalisiert bei 60 bis 70% der Betroffenen die Entzündung in der Speiseröhre [11, 12], ist aber aufgrund der abnehmenden Compliance in der Langzeittherapie nicht erfolgreich. Denn die Diäten sind meist mit massiven Einschränkungen des täglichen Speiseplans verbunden. Während einer Six-Food-Eliminationsdiät werden die sechs häufigsten allergieaus­lösenden Nahrungsmittel für sechs bis acht Wochen vollständig vom Speiseplan gestrichen (tierische Milch/Milchprodukte, Soja/Hülsenfrüchte, Nüsse, Weizen/Gluten, Eier, Fisch/Meeresfrüchte). Anschließend wird eine Endoskopie des Ösophagus durchgeführt, inklusive der Entnahme von histologischen Proben.

Die Rolle von Dupilumab bei eosinophiler Ösophagitis

15 bis 20% der Patienten sprechen nicht auf topische Corticosteroide, Protonenpumpenhemmer oder Diät an. Dann kommen immunmodulierende Therapeutika ins Spiel. Seit 2023 ist Dupilmab (Dupixent®) als erster Antikörper in der Indikation eosinophile Ösophagitis zugelassen, in einer Dosierung von 300 mg einmal pro Woche subkutan, für Patienten ab zwölf Jahren (≥ 40 kg Körpergewicht), die nicht auf topische Corticosteroide ansprechen, diese nicht vertragen oder eine Kontraindikation dagegen haben. 

Dupilumab hemmt die Schlüsselzytokine IL-4 und IL-13, die an der Typ-2-Inflammation beteiligt sind [1]. In der dreiteiligen LIBERTY-EoE-TREET-Studie verbesserte Dupilumab die histologischen, symptomatischen, endoskopischen und molekularen Ergebnisse und wies ein akzeptables Nebenwirkungsprofil auf. In Teil B der Studie wurden 204 Patienten (≥ zwölf Jahre) entweder wöchentlich oder alle zwei Wochen mit subkutanem Dupilumab 300 mg oder mit Placebo behandelt. Die beiden primären Endpunkte in Woche 24 waren die histologische Remission (≤ 6 Eosinophile pro High-Power-Field und die Veränderung des Dysphagie-Symptom-Fragebogens gegenüber dem Ausgangswert. Eine histologische Remission trat bei 59% mit wöchentlichem Dupilumab auf und bei 60% mit Dupilumab alle zwei Wochen gegenüber 6% unter Placebo. In Woche 52 erhöhten sich die Remissionsraten sogar noch auf 85% bzw. 74%. Doch nur die wöchentliche (und nicht die zweiwöchentliche) Gabe linderte auch die Dysphagiebeschwerden signifikant [13, 14].

Dupilumab bei jungen Patienten

Aktuell wurden die Ergebnisse einer Phase-II-Studie mit jüngeren EoE-Patienten im Alter von ein bis elf Jahren publiziert, die zuvor auf PPI nicht angesprochen hatten. Sie erhielten eine subkutane, nach Körpergewicht gestaffelte Dupilumab-Behandlung mit höherer oder niedrigerer Dosierung oder Placebo. Eine histologische Remission lag in Woche 16 bei 68% der Patienten in der Gruppe mit höherer Dupilumab-Exposition vor, bei 58% der Patienten in der Gruppe mit niedrigerer Dosis und bei 3% der Patienten in der Placebogruppe. Nur das Dupilumab-Schema mit höherer Exposition verbesserte signifikant die Symptome sowie endoskopische und transkriptomische Messgrößen [15].

Neue therapeutische Zielstrukturen

Nach wie vor besteht ein erheblicher Bedarf an zusätzlichen Behandlungsmöglichkeiten, die auf verschiedene entzündliche Mechanismen der EoE abzielen. Geforscht wird derzeit vor allem an Biologika, die sich gegen IL-13 oder IL-5 richten [16]. Eine derartige Substanz ist Benralizumab ‒ ein monoklonaler Antikörper gegen den Interleukin-5-Rezeptor α, der eine direkte, schnelle und nahezu vollständige Depletion von Eosinophilen bewirkt. Zugelassen ist der Wirkstoff bereits für Patienten mit schwerem eosinophilem Asthma. 

Eine aktuelle Phase-III-Studie untersuchte nun die Wirksamkeit und Sicherheit von Benralizumab bei Patienten mit eosinophiler Ösophagitis. Eingeschlossen wurden 211 Patienten im Alter von 12 bis 65 Jahren. Sie erhielten alle vier Wochen entweder Benralizumab (30 mg s. c.) oder Placebo. Ab Woche 24 wurden alle Patienten unverblindet alle vier Wochen mit subkutanem Benralizumab (30 mg) behandelt, bis Woche 52. 

Die beiden primären Wirksamkeitsendpunkte in Woche 24 waren – wie bei Dupilumab – ein histologisches Ansprechen (≤ 6 Eosinophile pro High-Power-Field) und die Veränderung des täglichen Scores im Dysphagie-Symptom-Fragebogen gegenüber dem Ausgangswert. 

Das Ergebnis: Benralizumab verringerte die Eosinophilenzahl in der Speiseröhre nach 24 Wochen erheblich (87,4% vs. 6,5% unter Placebo) und hielt diesen Effekt auch nach 52 Wochen aufrecht, minderte jedoch nicht die Dysphagie-Symptome im Vergleich zu Placebo. Auch wurden bei den Patienten, die Benralizumab erhielten, nur wenige Veränderungen in der Expression von Genen beobachtet, die mit eosinophiler Ösophagitis in Verbindung stehen. Weiterhin gab es keine offensichtliche Verbesserung der endoskopischen Befunde unter Benralizumab. Es konnte lediglich eine leichte Ab­nahme von Exsudaten festgestellt werden, aber nicht von Ödemen, Furchen, Ringen oder Strikturen [17, 18].

Diskrepanz: Histologisches Ansprechen und Symptome

Diese Studie ist nicht die erste bei Patienten mit eosinophiler Ösophagitis, die eine Diskrepanz zwischen histologischem Ansprechen und Symptomen aufzeigt. Vielmehr konnte in jüngerer Zeit in mehreren klinischen Studien mit auf Eosinophile abzielenden Biologika (z. B. Mepolizumab, Reslizumab, Lirentelimab, Cendakimab, Dectrekumab) keine signifikante Verbesserung der Symptome und der endoskopischen Aktivität im Vergleich zu Placebo nachgewiesen werden, obwohl die Eosinophilen der Speiseröhrenschleimhaut nahezu vollständig eliminiert wurden [19-24]. Das legt nahe, dass nicht – wie es der Krankheitsname vermuten lässt ‒ nur Eosinophile allein eine wichtige Rolle bei der EoE spielen. Der Fokus sollte vielmehr auch auf andere entzündungsfördernde Zellen, die an der Pathogenese beteiligt sind, gerichtet werden, darunter Basophile, Fibroblasten, antigenpräsentierende Zellen und Mastzellen. 

Es wird angenommen, dass diese die EoE-Krankheitsaktivität auch ohne die Eosinophilen vorantreiben. Zusammenfassend wird immer deutlicher, dass die bloße Eosinophilenzahl nicht ausreicht, um das Ansprechen auf die Behandlung zu beurteilen und den Krankheitsverlauf zu überwachen [25]. Vor diesem Hintergrund kam kürzlich eine multidiszipli­näre Gruppe von Forschern und Klinikern auf der Tagung Assessment of Clinical endpoints in Eosinophilic esophagitis for Novel Therapeutics (ASCENT) mit dem Ziel zusammen, die primären Wirksamkeitsendpunkte klinischer Studien bei EoE kritisch neu zu bewerten. 

Es wurden globalere Ergebniskennzahlen vorgeschlagen, die eine umfassendere Bewertung der Krankheitsaktivität bieten. Hierzu zählen der Endoscopic Reference Score (EREFS) und das EoE-Histologic Scoring System (HSS). Diese bewerten auch endoskopisch festgestellte entzündliche und remodellierende Aspekte (z. B. Ösophagusumbau: Ringe und Strikturen, Fibrose), die in Biopsien nicht erkannt werden können [26

Eosinophile Ösophagitis auf einen Blick

  • Die eosinophile Ösophagitis ist eine chronisch-entzündliche, progressive, immunvermittelte Erkrankung der Speiseröhre.
  • Neben den Eosionophilen rücken weitere entzündungsfördernde Zellen in den Fokus (z. B. Basophile, Fibroblasten, antigenpräsentierende Zellen und Mastzellen).
  • Personen mit EoE haben eine hohe Prävalenz für allergische Komorbiditäten, vor allem für IgE-vermittelte Nahrungsmittelallergie.
  • Wichtig sind die frühzeitige Diagnose und die effektive Langzeittherapie.
  • Therapie der Wahl sind derzeit topische Corticosteroide; Protonenpumpeninhibitoren und Eliminationsdiäten sind weniger wirksam.
  • Dupilumab ist das erste zugelassene Biologikum für therapierefraktäre Patienten.
  • Zukünftige Optionen könnten Biologika sein, die auf Schlüsselaspekte der Typ-2-Immunsignale (IL-4, IL-5 und IL-13) zielen.

Eosinophile Ösophagitis und allergische Komorbiditäten

Typischerweise ist die EoE mit allergischen Begleiterkrankungen assoziiert. Umgekehrt haben Patienten mit atopischer Dermatitis (Hazard Ratio [HR]: 3,2), Asthma (HR: 1,9) oder allergischer Rhinitis (HR: 2,8) ein erhöhtes Risiko, dass bei ihnen später eine eosinophile Ösophagitis diagnostiziert wird [27, 28]. Besonders stark scheint der Zusammenhang zwischen IgE-vermittelter Nahrungsmittelallergie und EoE zu sein (HR: 9,1) [29]. Somit kann die eosinophile Ösophagitis als Teil des „allergischen Marsches“ gelten ‒ des natürlichen Verlaufs von allergischen Manifestationen in der Kindheit [28]. Man geht von genetischen Merkmalen aus, die für mehrere allergische Manifestationen, einschließlich EoE, prädisponieren können. Daher ist eine allergische Anamnese bei der Bewertung des Risikos eines Patienten sinnvoll.

Endotypen und Einfluss auf mögliche Therapien

Neben den Komorbiditäten sind mittlerweile auch verschiedene Endotypen (EoEe1, EoEe2, EoEe3) bekannt. Diese sprechen unterschiedlich auf einzelne Therapiestrategien an. Beispielsweise zeichnet sich der Endotyp 2 durch einen hohen endoskopischen und histologischen Schweregrad, eine hohe Expression entzündlicher Zytokin-Gene und eine hohe Refraktärität gegenüber Steroiden aus. Eine künftige therapeutische Strategie könnte hier eine spezifische Biologika-Therapie sein [30]. Generell besteht das Behandlungsparadigma derzeit noch darin, die Therapie mit Biologika den Patienten vorzubehalten, die refraktär gegenüber topischen Corticosteroiden oder PPI sind oder diese nicht vertragen. 

Es stellt sich die Frage, ob zielgerichtete Behandlungen wie Biologika nicht früher im Behandlungsalgorithmus eingesetzt werden sollten [31]. Das würde sich vor allem für Patienten mit mehreren atopischen Erkrankungen anbieten wie Asthma, atopischer Dermatitis und chronischer Rhinosinusitis mit nasaler Polyposis, denen genauso wie der eosinophilen Ösophagitis eine Typ-2-Inflammation zugrunde liegt. Schließlich könnten Biologika, die von den Patienten wöchentlich bis monatlich verabreicht werden, die Therapietreue verbessern im Vergleich zu einer täglichen oder zweimal täglichen topischen Steroidbehandlung oder einer re­striktiven Eliminationsdiät. Allerdings werden Daten zur langfristigen Sicherheit und Immunogenität benötigt sowie Studien zur Kostenwirksamkeit dieser sehr teuren Wirkstoffklasse.

Literatur

 [1] Madisch A et al. S2k-Leitlinie Gastroösophageale Refluxkrankheit und eosinophile Ösophagitis der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Gastroenterologie, Verdauungs- und Stoffwechselkrankheiten (DGVS), Stand: März 2023, AWMF-Registernummer: 021–013. Z Gastroenterol 2023;61(7):862–933; doi: 10.1055/a-2060-1069

 [2] Von Arnim U. Eosinophile Ösophagitis – was haben wir in den letzten 20 Jahren geschafft?! Teil 2: Hintergrund zur Eosinophilen Ösophagitis. Satelittensymposium unterstützt von der Dr. Falk Pharma, 15. April 2024, www.eoe.de/symposiumsbericht-dgim-2024-doccheck/

 [3] Hirano I, Furuta GT. Approaches and challenges to management of pediatric and adult patients with eosinophilic esophagitis. Gastro­enterology 2020;158(4):840-851; doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2019.09.052

 [4] Jensen ET et al. Prenatal, intrapartum, and postnatal factors are associated with pediatric eosinophilic esophagitis. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2018;141(1):214-222; doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2017.05.018

 [5] Dellon ES. The esophageal microbiome in eosinophilic esophagitis. Gastroenterology 2016;151(2):364-5; doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2016.06.026

 [6] Kokhar D et al. Eosinophilic esophagitis: Immune mechanisms and therapeutic targets. Clin Exp Allergy 2022t;52(10): 1142–1156; doi: 10.1111/cea.1419

 [7] Lucendo AJ et al. Efficacy of budesonide orodispersible tablets as induction therapy for eosinophilic esophagitis in a randomized placebo-controlled trial. Gastroenterology 2019l;157(1):74-86.e15; doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2019.03.025

 [8] Biedermann L et al. Budesonide orodispersible tablets are able to maintain clinical, histological and endoscopic remission in adult patients with eosinophilic esophagitis: Results from the 96-weeks open-label extension phase following the 1-year double-blind EOS-2. UEG Journal 2022;10(8):60–1 (OP077); https://ueg.eu/library/budesonide-orodispersible-tablets-are-able-to-maintain-clinical-histological-and-endoscopic-remission-in-adult-patients-with-eosinophilic-esophagitis-results-from-the-96-weeks-open-label-extension-phase-followingthe-1-year-double-blind-eos-2-trial/6efa80bc-9363-11ed-86b4-0242ac140004

 [9] N.N. Eosinophile Ösophagitis. Informationen der Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, www.eoe.de/therapie/therapieoptionen/?utm_source=googleads&utm_campaign=SEAeoe2020&utm_medium=search&utm_term=eoe&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI6LHAkou6hwMVh5CDBx1NggNdEAAYASAAEgIYjfD_BwE

[10] Cheng E et al. Omeprazole blocks eotaxin-3 expression by oesophageal squamous cells from patients with eosinophilic oesophagitis and GORD. Gut 2013;62(6):824-32; doi: 10.1136/gutjnl-2012-302250

[11] Arias Á et al. Efficacy of dietary interventions for inducing histologic remission in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Gastroenterology 2014;146(7):1639-1648; doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2014.02.006

[12] Mayerhofer C et al. Efficacy of elimination diets in eosinophilic esophagitis: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol 2023;21(9):2197-2210.e3; doi: 10.1016/j.cgh.2023.01.019

[13] Dellon ES et al. Dupilumab in adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis, N Engl J Med 2022;387(25):2317-2330; doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2205982

[14] Rothenberg ME et al. Efficacy and safety of dupilumab up to 52 weeks in adults and adolescents with eosinophilic oesophagitis (LIBERTY EoE TREET study): a multicentre, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled, phase 3 trial. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepato 2023;8(11):990-1004; doi: 10.1016/S2468-1253(23)00204-2

[15] Chehade M et al. Dupilumab for Eosinophilic Esophagitis in Patients 1 to 11 Years of Age. N Engl J Med 2024; 390:2239-2251; doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2312282

[16] Ridolo E et al. The new therapeutic frontiers in the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis: Biological Drugs. Int J Mol Sci 2024;25(3): 1702; doi: 10.3390/ijms25031702

[17] Rothenberg ME et al. Efficacy and safety of benralizumab in adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis: results from the 24-week double-blind period of the phase 3 messina trial. Gastroenterology AGA Abstracts 2023;164(6):114-115, www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(23)01239-8/pdf; https://doi.org/10.1016/S0016-5085(23)01239-8

[18] Rothenberg ME et al. Eosinophil depletion with benralizumab for eoesinophilic esophagitis. N Engl J Med 2024;390:2252-2263; doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2313318

[19] Dellon ES et al. Anti–siglec-8 antibody for eosinophilic gastritis and duodenitis. N Engl J Med 2020;383(17):1624-1634; doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2012047

[20] Hirano I et al. RPC4046, a monoclonal antibody against IL13, reduces histologic and endoscopic activity in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis. Gastroenterology 2019;156(3):592-603.e10; doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2018.10.051

[21] Dellon ES et al. Long-term efficacy and tolerability of RPC4046 in an open-label extension trial of patients with eosinophilic esophagitis. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol 2021;19(3):473-483.e17; doi: 10.1016/j.cgh.2020.03.036

[22] Rothenberg ME et al. Intravenous anti-IL-13 mAb QAX576 for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis. J Allergy Clin Immunol 2015;135(2):500-7; doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2014.07.049

[23] Dellon ES et al. Mepolizumab for treatment of adolescents and adults with eosinophilic oesophagitis: a multicentre, randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial. Gut 2023;72(10):1828-1837; doi: 10.1136/gutjnl-2023-330337

[24] Spergel JM et al. Reslizumab in children and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis: Results of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. J. Allergy Clin. Immunol 2012;129:456–463.e3M; doi: 10.1016/j.jaci.2011.11.044

[25] Dellon ES. Eosinophilic esophagitis: What’s in a name? Dig Dis Sci 2024;69, 330–334, https://doi.org/10.1007/s10620-023-08205-8

[26] Hirano I et al. Ascending to new heights for novel therapeutics for eosinophilic esophagitis. Gastroenterology 2024;166(1):1-10; doi: 10.1053/j.gastro.2023.09.004

[27] Capucilli P, Hill DA. Allergic comorbidity in eosinophilic esophagitis: Mechanistic relevance and clinical implications. Clin Rev Allergy Immunol 2019;57(1):111-127; doi: 10.1007/s12016-019-08733-0

[28] Hill DA et al. Eosinophilic esophagitis is a late manifestation of the allergic march. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2018;6(5):1528-1533; doi: 10.1016/j.jaip.2018.05.010

[29] Hill DA et al. The prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis in pediatric patients with IgE-mediated food allergy. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2017;5(2):369-375; doi: 10.1016/j.jaip.2016.11.020

[30] Shoda T et al. Eosinophilic oesophagitis endotype classification by molecular, clinical, and histopathological analyses: a cross-sectional study. Lancet Gastroenterol Hepatol 2018;3(7):477-488; doi: 10.1016/S2468-1253(18)30096-7

[31] Dellon ES et al. Controversies in allergy: the potential role of biologics as first-line therapy in eosinophilic disorders. J Allergy Clin Immunol Pract 2022;10(5): 1169–1176; doi: 10.1016/j.jaip.2022.01.043

Dr. Ines Winterhagen, Apothekerin
redaktion@daz.online

Diesen Artikel teilen:

Seite drucken
Startseite

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Wenn die Speiseröhre angegriffen wird

Neue Therapieoptionen bei eosinophiler Ösophagitis

Wenn die Speiseröhre angegriffen wird

Wenn das Schlucken schwerfällt

Wissenswertes zur eosinophilen Ösophagitis

Wenn das Schlucken schwerfällt

Angriff auf Eosinophile zahlt sich aus

Benralizumab spart inhalative Glucocorticoide in der Asthma-Therapie

Angriff auf Eosinophile zahlt sich aus

Neue Indikation für Dupilumab: Prurigo nodularis

Erste spezifische Behandlungsoption zugelassen

Neue Indikation für Dupilumab: Prurigo nodularis

Ein Antikörper gegen Asthma

Neue Erkenntnisse zu Wirksamkeit und Sicherheit von Dupilumab

Ein Antikörper gegen Asthma

Steroide, PPI oder Eliminationsdiät – Therapie der Eosinophilen Ösophagitis

S2k-Leitlinie Gastroösophageale Refluxkrankheit und eosinophile Ösophagitis (2)

Steroide, PPI oder Eliminationsdiät – Therapie der Eosinophilen Ösophagitis

Linderung für die lädierte Speiseröhre

Aktualisierte GERD-Leitlinie berücksichtigt auch eosinophile Ösophagitis

Linderung für die lädierte Speiseröhre

Mit Antikörpern Steroide sparen

Patienten mit schwerem Asthma profitieren von neuem Il-5-Rezeptorantagonisten Benralizumab

Mit Antikörpern Steroide sparen

Von Atopie bis Asthma

Zulassung für Interleukin-Antikörper Dupilumab erweitert

Von Atopie bis Asthma

Neurodermitis-Antikörper: Bald auch bei schwerem Asthma?

Zulassungsempfehlung der EMA

Neurodermitis-Antikörper: Bald auch bei schwerem Asthma?

0 Kommentare

Kommentar abgeben

 

Ich akzeptiere die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln (Netiquette).

Ich möchte über Antworten auf diesen Kommentar per E-Mail benachrichtigt werden.

Sie müssen alle Felder ausfüllen und die allgemeinen Verhaltensregeln akzeptieren, um fortfahren zu können.

Aufstieg in die höchste Evidenzklasse: Metaanalyse untermauert die Evidenz von EA 575® bei akutem Husten

DOI: 10.52778/efsm.23.0042

Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 35
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Aktuelle Ausgabe
NR. 51-52
Cover Jetzt online lesen
Meist gelesen
Meist kommentiert

Meist gelesen

Für die Insel Apotheke auf Helgoland wird dringend ein Nachfolger für Inhaber Carsten Hase und seine Frau gesucht. (Foto: Carsten Hase)

Insel-Apotheke in Helgoland vor dem Aus
Karl Lauterbach sieht das Verhalten seines Ministeriums zu unrecht in der Kritik. (Foto: IMAGO / Sven Simon)

„Es wird nun versucht, einen Skandal daraus zu machen“
Bundesgesundheitsminister Karl Lauterbach hat einige grundlegende Reformen vor. Widerstand gibt es von vielen Seiten. (Foto: IMAGO / Achille Abboud)

Schafft es die Apothekenreform im September ins Kabinett?
Mit einer Satzungsänderung, die kommendes Jahr in Kraft tritt, droht der Deutsche Apothekertag zum reinen Schaulaufen zu verkommen. (Foto: DAZ / Schelbert)

Spart ihn euch doch einfach!
Proteste in Sachsen und Thüringen gegen die Apothekenreform: Die Landespolitik steht auf der Seite der Apotheken! (Foto: Alex Schelbert)

Mein liebes Tagebuch

Meist kommentiert

Proteste in Sachsen und Thüringen gegen die Apothekenreform: Die Landespolitik steht auf der Seite der Apotheken! (Foto: Alex Schelbert)

Mein liebes Tagebuch

Mit einer Satzungsänderung, die kommendes Jahr in Kraft tritt, droht der Deutsche Apothekertag zum reinen Schaulaufen zu verkommen. (Foto: DAZ / Schelbert)

Spart ihn euch doch einfach!
Die SPD-Bundestagsfraktion plant das zweite Halbjahr 2024 – samt Apothekenreform. (Foto: IMAGO / Bernd Elmenthaler)

Ein vager Zeitplan für die Apothekenreform

ApoNews

Apotheken-Reform
Article teaser image

Magnesium

» Zu den Artikeln
Handverkauf

Pharmazeutische Dienstleistungen

via-Studie

Bürokratiekosten bei 
GKV-Rezepten

Impfen in Apotheken
Article image

Beratung

Gegenwehr

Therapie von Migräneattacken in der Schwangerschaft

» mehr
DAZ Abo

Lernen und Punkten »

Klinische Pharmazie – POP

Eine kurzatmige Patientin mit eingeschränkter Leistungsfähigkeit

Eine kurzatmige Patientin mit eingeschränkter Leistungsfähigkeit